ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon lawmakers show signs of bipartisan harmony — for now

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers in both the Democratic and Republican parties named housing, homelessness and mental health as top priorities on Tuesday as they began the 2023 legislative session on a note of relative bipartisan good will. Whether that lasts, or dissolves into acrimony, threats and walkouts...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Hermiston housing grows while Oregon population shrinks

HERMISTON, Ore. - The overall population in Oregon has gone down over the last year for the first time since 1983 according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. The population decrease doesn't seem to be impacting Hermiston's housing development which has consistently gone up over the past three years. According to Assistant...
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

WA Supreme Court denies AG Ferguson's legal action against Albertsons for Kroger merger

WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, filed a lawsuit in November 2022 in order to block a payment from Albertsons to its investors before its proposed merger with Kroger; the state Supreme Court denied all of Ferguson’s outlined requests and objections. The lawsuit explains concerns for Albertsons’ specific dividend plans that also criticize the merger’s alleged detriment to the competitive market.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

GOP candidate arrested in connection to shootings

A man has been arrested in connection to shootings at the homes of Democratic New Mexico politicians. Police say the man lost an election for state Representative in November and was angry about the defeat and believed conspiracy theories about rigged elections.
NEW MEXICO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter escapes custody in Oregon

MISSION, Ore. — The Umatilla Tribal Police Department, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are asking for the public’s help locating escaped inmate Tom Redhawk Tias, who reportedly left the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services in St. Helens on January 16, 2023. The release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) reports Tias assaulted someone at the treatment facility, took off his monitoring device and left.
SAINT HELENS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy