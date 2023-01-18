Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Shapiro signs executive order to change degree requirements for state jobs
Governor Josh Shapiro issued his first Executive Order on his first day of office on Jan. 18. Effective immediately, 92 percent of state government jobs – about 65,000 positions – do not require a four-year college degree, according to the new order. Executive Order 2023-03 instructs the Office...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon lawmakers show signs of bipartisan harmony — for now
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers in both the Democratic and Republican parties named housing, homelessness and mental health as top priorities on Tuesday as they began the 2023 legislative session on a note of relative bipartisan good will. Whether that lasts, or dissolves into acrimony, threats and walkouts...
nbcrightnow.com
Hermiston housing grows while Oregon population shrinks
HERMISTON, Ore. - The overall population in Oregon has gone down over the last year for the first time since 1983 according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. The population decrease doesn't seem to be impacting Hermiston's housing development which has consistently gone up over the past three years. According to Assistant...
nbcrightnow.com
WA Supreme Court denies AG Ferguson's legal action against Albertsons for Kroger merger
WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Attorney General, Bob Ferguson, filed a lawsuit in November 2022 in order to block a payment from Albertsons to its investors before its proposed merger with Kroger; the state Supreme Court denied all of Ferguson’s outlined requests and objections. The lawsuit explains concerns for Albertsons’ specific dividend plans that also criticize the merger’s alleged detriment to the competitive market.
nbcrightnow.com
GOP candidate arrested in connection to shootings
A man has been arrested in connection to shootings at the homes of Democratic New Mexico politicians. Police say the man lost an election for state Representative in November and was angry about the defeat and believed conspiracy theories about rigged elections.
nbcrightnow.com
Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter escapes custody in Oregon
MISSION, Ore. — The Umatilla Tribal Police Department, along with several other law enforcement agencies, are asking for the public’s help locating escaped inmate Tom Redhawk Tias, who reportedly left the Medicine Wheel Recovery Services in St. Helens on January 16, 2023. The release from the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) reports Tias assaulted someone at the treatment facility, took off his monitoring device and left.
Comments / 0