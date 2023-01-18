State-ranked Blackcats fall to Groesbeck, 66-61

The Groesbeck-Mexia rivalry was on full display at the Groesbeck High School gym Tuesday night.

And though there is no Navasota River sign on the line as there is during football season, the teams played with an abandon and an intensity normally reserved for the postseason.

The Goats overcame an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter and scored the final seven points of the game to topple state-ranked Mexia, 66-61.

The Goats improved to 13-11 overall and 3-3 in district. Mexia, which is ranked No. 9 in the state, fell to 20-6 overall. It was their first district loss in six outings. The Blackcats had been averaging more than 91 points per game in their last four contests.

Mexia had its chances in the final two minutes, but fell short.

The Blackcats snapped a tie and took a 61-59 lead with 2 minutes, 1 second left in the game. Kelan Collins penetrated to the basket and dished off to Tej Bryant for a layup.

Groesbeck was called for an offensive foul with 1:45 left and the Blackcats had a chance to expand the lead. But they missed a layup with 1:20 remaining. The fight for the rebound resulted in a jump ball with the possession arrow in Groesbeck’s favor.

Ca’Zian Bradley hit a three-pointer with 58 seconds left to put the Goats ahead 62-61.

Mexia turned the ball over with 42 seconds left and Groesbeck spread the court and took the air out of the ball. Mexia fouled Anthony Lewis with 22 seconds left and the Groesbeck senior made two free throws to put his team ahead by three.

The Blackcats maneuvered for one last shot. Landon Anderson, Mexia’s senior sharpshooter, looked for room to get off a possible game-tying shot. But Bradley slapped the ball away with five seconds left to preserve the win for Groesbeck.

Mexia fell behind 15-2 to open the game. But the ‘Cats fought back. They trailed 19-10 after one quarter. They pulled even and the second half of the second quarter was a see-saw affair with Groesbeck taking a slim 31-30 lead at halftime.

The third quarter also went back and forth. Collins scored three points in the final minute to give the Blackcats a 48-44 lead after three quarters.

Leading by three in the fourth quarter, Collins drained a three-pointer and Anderson drove to the basket for a bucket to give Mexia a 59-51 lead with 4:37 remaining. But they could manage just two points the rest of the way.

Both teams were hot from long distance. Mexia made seven three-pointers and Groesbeck hit nine shots from beyond the arc.

Collins and Anderson scored 18 points each for the Blackcats. Kyran Bedford added six points. Three players — Bryant, Hunter Fitch and Da’Kedrick Brooks — had five points each. Micah Kirven had four points to round out Mexia’s scoring.

The ‘Cats close out the first half of district play Friday, Jan. 20, when they host Franklin in a 7:30 p.m. game.