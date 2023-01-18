Ladycats rip Groesbeck, improve to 6-2 in district

The Mexia girls basketball team held Groesbeck to just six points over the first three quarters and ripped the Lady Goats 76-16 at the Groesbeck High School gym Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The victory improved the Ladycats’ record to 25-3 overall and 6-2 in District 20-3A. They are ranked No. 7 in the state. Groesbeck fell to 2-6 in district.

Mexia led 8-4 in the first quarter when they ran off 14 consecutive points to take a 22-4 lead early in the second stanza.

Mycah Miller made a layup. Samaria Busby followed that with a 10-foot jumpshot and Arianna Richardson scored a layup after stealing the ball to give the Ladycats a 14-4 lead after one quarter.

The streak continued in the second quarter. Gwen Johnson made a pair of free throws. Mycah Miller and Jaleah Davis had baskets. Miller then stole the ball and fed Davis for another layup to cap the run with 5 minutes, 54 seconds left in the first half.

Groesbeck scored a basket and then the Ladycats went on an epic run. They held the Lady Goats scoreless for 16 minutes and scored 41 consecutive points. Groesbeck did not score until nearly two and a half minutes into the fourth quarter.

The Ladycats led 34-6 at halftime and shut out the Lady Goats 21-0 in the third quarter to take a 55-6 advantage into the fourth quarter. The lead reached 63-6 before Groesbeck scored again.

Mexia limited Groesbeck to just four field goals in the game.

The Miller sisters combined for 41 points for Mexia. Mycah had 21 points and Michaiah scored 20 points.

Johnson notched nine points. Richardson and Haylee Fitch scored six points each. Busby and Jaleah Davis had five points each. Faith Abron and Deyonna Davis had two points each to round out Mexia’s scoring.

The Ladycats will return to action Friday when they host Franklin in a 6 p.m. contest.