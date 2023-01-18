ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

lostcoastoutpost.com

(PHOTOS) Commercial Dungeness Crab Season Finally Opens

Opening day was delayed and delayed again thanks to low meat weights and elevated domoic acid levels followed by price negotiations and the recent winter storms, but commercial crabbers finally got their pots in the waters off Humboldt County’s coast this morning as the commercial Dungeness crab season finally began.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 11 p.m: 299 Reopens and More] Snow, Slides, Flooding…You Name It: Highways Overview for Travelers

Travelers should be aware that multiple main roadways are closed or impacted as winter weather again slaps northwestern California after a brief respite. Currently, Hwy 299 is closed at Oregon Mountain after multiple spinouts and accidents in the snow. Hwy 36 continues to be closed a night due to a landslide and, in Trinity County, chains are required for several large stretches. Those traveling Hwy 3 and Hwy 254 should check conditions in their area also. Smaller rural roadways are also impacted.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Vehicle Fire Quickly Extinguished by Humboldt Bay Fire

Just before noon on January 19, Humboldt Bay Fire responded to a report of vehicle fire at 930 Harris Avenue in Eureka. The interior of a white, Ford Taurus had apparently caught fire while in the parking lot of the Auto Zone on Harris. Fire personnel were able to quickly extinguish the flames and have now requested a tow truck to remove the damaged vehicle.
EUREKA, CA
mendofever.com

Traffic Controls In Place After Truck Strikes K-Rail on State Route 20 Near Lake Mendocino

A truck struck a k-rail on State Route 20 this morning at approximately 6:49 a.m. One-way traffic is in place as first responders clean the roadway and secure the scene. The crash reportedly occurred in the area of the bridge that spans the Russian River just east of where SR-20 meets Highway 101. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle that came to rest in the eastbound lane.
UKIAH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 3.6 Magnitude Quake Rattles the North Bay

A preliminary 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck the North Bay Thursday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 5:18 p.m. and was centered 5.7 miles southwest of the city of Cloverdale in Sonoma County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Sinkhole in Mendocino County Traps RV Residents

Dozens of residents are stranded after a property owner decides not to fill a massive sinkhole in Mendocino County. The sinkhole showed up on a private road that leads to Creekside Cabins off Highway 101 between Arnold and Willits. It began to appear on December 30th and has since taken the width of the road. The owner of the private road, Teresa Thurman, was told repairs were her responsibility and she had selected a contractor to fix it. But then work was halted for unknown reasons as the sinkhole continues to grow. This has stranded about 50 residents and guests of the RV Park and Resort as no temporary bridge has been installed either. The matter has been referred to the Mendocino County Code Enforcement who have declared it a public nuisance. Caltrans is also looking into the issue.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wolf attacks increase in Northern California

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. -The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) has seen an increase in wolf attacks in Eastern Siskiyou County over the last month. CDFW received nine reports of possible wolf attacks in Eastern Siskyou County since December 26. In the first case a calf was found injured...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

For the First Time in Nearly Four Years, Army Corps of Engineers to Release Water From the Recently Full Lake Mendocino

The following is a press release issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District:. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers San Francisco District (USACE) will begin a series of high-flow releases from Coyote Valley Dam at Lake Mendocino starting mid-day on Monday, Jan. 16, in response to reservoir levels and improving downstream conditions on the Russian River. No increased releases will occur at Warm Springs Dam at Lake Sonoma during this time.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Grist

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

A Pot Plant in a Pothole: Can There Be Anything More Perfectly Mendo?

Mendo people are a resourceful people. Power out? Crank up that generator. Stuck in the mud? Give your buddy with a winch a call. A tree on the road? Bust out that chainsaw and quickly you’re on your merry way. The recent round of storms has rutted roadways around...
KTVU FOX 2

Sneaker wave and falling redwood tree nearly takes out Sonoma family of 3

WHITEHORN, Calif. - A Sonoma family survived a frightening encounter with mother nature a few weeks ago, and they are still working through the damages. A massive sneaker wave and subsequent falling redwood tree nearly crushed them as they walked along Black Sands Beach in Humboldt County's Lost Coast Dec. 27, according to the Press Democrat.
SONOMA, CA

