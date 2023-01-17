Read full article on original website
Related
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
infomeddnews.com
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. and Thema srl Announce Strategic Partnership
EMMA International Consulting Group, Inc. (EMMA International) a global leader in quality, regulatory, and compliance services for the Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals, and Medical Device industries, has entered into a strategic partnership with THEMA, an Italian based strategic-regulatory consulting company focused on medical and IVD devices. The goal of this strategic partnership...
infomeddnews.com
Endoscopy Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Growing Focus of Hospitals to Invest in Technologically-Advanced Endoscopy Instruments and Expand Endoscopy Units Bolsters Sector
The “Endoscopy Equipment Market by Product (Endoscope (Flexible, Rigid, Capsule, Robot-assisted, Disposable), Visualization Systems (Video Converters, Recorders, Processors), Other endoscopic, Accessories), Application, End User – Global Forecast to 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The global endoscopy equipment market is projected to reach USD...
infomeddnews.com
Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Report 2022: Rising Preference for Long-Term Home Healthcare Drives Growth
The “Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030″ report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market is Expected to Grow at 7.0% from 2022-2030. Elastomeric infusion pumps are disposable...
Comments / 0