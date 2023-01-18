Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
Harriet Stevenson
Harriet Stevenson, age 92 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at The Legacy in Morris, MN. Visitation for Harriet Stevenson will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Morris, MN. Funeral services for Harriet Margaret...
kmrskkok.com
Gerald “Oscar” Frederick Brandt
Oscar Brandt, age 79 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023. Visitation for Oscar Brandt will be held Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 8 p.m. at Pedersen Funeral Home in Morris, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:30...
kmrskkok.com
Benefit for Mighty McCoy Jipson Saturday 1/21
There will be a benefit held for “Mighty” McCoy Jipson. McCoy is the son of Morris Area PE teacher, Andrew Jipson and wife Kendra Jipson. McCoy suffered a traumatic brain injury in September of last year. The benefit will be held at the Morris Area High School this Saturday, January 21st. from 5-7pm. There will be a meal and silent auction with proceeds going to the Jipson family. Please come out and support this benefit for baby McCoy Jipson, Saturday from 5-7 at the Morris Area High School.
KEYC
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The owner of multiple restaurants in southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing both sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las...
kmrskkok.com
Three Vehicle Accident In Swift County On Thursday
On Thursday at 6:32 a.m. in Swift County, a Chevy Impala and Kenworth Semi were both traveling north on highway 9 while a Buick Rendezvous was southbound when all three collided near milepost 38. The driver of the Impala, 45-year-old Shawn Stoll on Benson, and the driver of the Kenworth...
willmarradio.com
Willmar CABS facility needs more staffing
(Willmar MN-) A state hospital in Willmar for children with mental illness needs more staff. Representative Dave Baker says the Child and Adolescent Behavior Health Hospital, or CABS, opened a few years ago, but has been unable to serve as many patients as it was designed for because of a lack of staff...
KELOLAND TV
Power outages in SW Minnesota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This latest snowstorm is also causing power outages in parts of southwestern Minnesota. The Lyon-Lincoln Electric Cooperative says crews are responding to outages in Ivanhoe. The company says it is trying to remove the ice on the lines. According to Minnesota 511, the roads...
knuj.net
WINTER STORM UPDATE
A winter storm is expected to bring snowfall to southern Minnesota tonight through Thursday. Meterologist Jake Beitlich says the heaviest snow will likely fall along I-90 where 6 to 8 inches could fall. Winter Storm watch is in effect all along I-90 later this evening. The further north will be a Winter Weather Advisory. That includes New Ulm, Redwood Falls, St. Peter and points north. 3 to 5 inches is possible in the Winter Weather Advisory areas. The further north you go, the less snow will fall.
kmrskkok.com
Knights Win Battle Of Top 20 Teams In Sauk Centre, Owls Edge Chargers
HANCOCK – Jared Koehl had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help Hancock hold off Brandon-Evansville 72-66 from the Owls Nest. The Owls led by 10 at halftime but the Chargers were able to keep things close in the second half with a balanced attack, having 10 different players get into the scoring column.
kmrskkok.com
Tigers Pick Up Hard Fought Victory Against Eagles, Arrows Edge Chargers
MORRIS – Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta got stronger as the game wore on and picked up a hard-fought 56-53 victory over Eden Valley-Watkins from the Tiger Center. Riley Asmus led with 14 points and five rebounds, Tyler Berlinger had 13 points with five steals, Kyle Fehr added nine points and six boards for the Tigers who erased a 10-point first half deficit to win for the sixth time in seven games, improving to 8-5 on the season. The Eagles are 5-4.
knuj.net
NEW ULM RESTAURANT OPERATOR CHARGED WITH TAX CRIMES
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Ramsey County Attorney’s office has charged a New Ulm restaurant operator with 29 tax-related felonies. Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm is charged with 24 felony counts of assisting in the filing of false or fraudulent individual income tax returns. Complaints say Ocampo-Bunola is CEO of Plaza Garibaldi in New Ulm, Redwood Falls and also La Terrazza in Mankato. Ocampo-Bunolda allegedly removed hundreds of sales transactions each month assisting the restaurants in underreporting their sales on their tax returns for multiple periods from January 2017 through December 2020. He also allegedly underreported sales form the restaurants and also income on the individual income tax returns filed jointly with his wife for tax years 2016 through 2020. He allegedly owes over $570,000 in tax, penalties and interest. Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
willmarradio.com
Willmar woman arrested for allegedly trying to start government and medical facilities on fire
(Willlmar MN-) A Willmar woman is under arrest, accused of trying to burn down government offices and medical clinics in Willmar. Police say at 8:22 Sunday morning, an officer on patrol found what appeared to be an attempt to set the front doorway of the Willmar Fire Station on fire. Further checks showed similar attempts to start fires at the CentraCare Lakeland Clinic, CentraCare Main Clinic, Kandiyohi County Courthouse, Willmar City Hall and a Dental Clinic. Each location appeared to have had attempts to set fires, including use of flammable liquids and other items, but officers found no active fires or fire damage.
voiceofalexandria.com
Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
