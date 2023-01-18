ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR
Cold case: Man found dead in Columbia River identified after 24 years

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man found dead in the Columbia River 24 years ago has been identified, according to the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office. The deceased man was originally found floating in the Columbia River in Vancouver on Oct. 26, 1998. Decades later, he has finally been...
VANCOUVER, WA
Two pet dogs perish in early morning shed fire, Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, around 6:58 a.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Cascade Drive. LFD says the first responding officer reported that a shed was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say that access to the shed was difficult due to multiple vehicles and items in the yard.
LEBANON, OR
TSA found over 6,500 guns in carry-on bags in 2022, 108 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Oregon say they found a record 108 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at airports across the state in 2022. This is just a small part of the national total of found guns, which numbered 6,542 across 292 U.S. airports....
OREGON STATE

