96.7 KISS FM

The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic

Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
BOZEMAN, MT
a-z-animals.com

Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In

Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)

A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Why is Missoula Called Zootown?

Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand

The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?

If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

An Established Missoula Business Is For Sale

Missoula continues to change and evolve. Every once in a while, an opportunity comes along that could be just the perfect chance for someone to change their career and be successful. KornUtopia, the gourmet popcorn shop is for sale. An Established Business. Kornutopia has been in business since 2005 and...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from JUCO linebacker Cole Bullock

BOZEMAN — In a note he posted to Twitter on Wednesday, Cole Bullock mentioned “the many obstacles I have faced.” He touched on one of those obstacles in the final line of his message. “As a tribute to my father,” Bullock wrote, “I AM 100% COMMITTED TO...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action

MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Vet Warns of Strange Illness that Could Affect Your Dog

It is cold and flu season for many of us in Montana. It seems the cases of flu continue to rise, not to mention reported cases of COVID-19. It always just seems to be a part of life every year that we worry about getting sick. We find ourselves spending more time at our doctor's office and pharmacy, all in an effort to stay healthy and not come down with whatever dreaded illness will strike.
FLORENCE, MT
montanakaimin.com

What are Griz basketball transfers doing now?

In college basketball, players no longer have to sit out a year when they transfer schools. This has led to an increase in transfers across college basketball, including at the University of Montana. Last year three eligible players departed the Lady Griz and seven left the men’s team. So what are these former Griz up to now?
MISSOULA, MT
dillontribune.com

UMW releases Dean’s List

The University of Montana Western named 537 students to the 2022 fall semester Dean’s List. To achieve this honor, students must be enrolled fulltime or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean’s List high honors. The list Dillon – Mariah Amsbury, Ben Austiguy, Faith Baker, Cole Benoit, Cole Bickford, Aspen Blanchard*, Montana Campbell, Emily Curtis, Noah Danielson ,Cassidy DeLand*, Brynley Fitzgerald*, Madison Gray, Abbigail Green, Racheal Hanson, Tanner Haverfield, Charli Hazelbaker*, Kathleen Heller*. Ella Hoffman, Alyssa Japhet, Nicolas Johnston, Taylor Jones*, Mesa King, Wesley Korpi, Lincoln Leary, Carsten Lemelin, Andrew Lemieux, Angela Macdonald*, Shainy Mack, Katie McKain*, Reese Meine, Curtis Meissner, Loren Minnick, Naomi Pardee* Kathryn Rondeau Elizabeth Simonsen Morgan Stenger Madison Stewart Jolee Thompson* Mia Thorne Peyton Vogl Nicholas Wade Jordyn Walker Tamra Wiggins.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
MISSOULA, MT

