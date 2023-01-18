LYNDEN — Sehome was too much to bear for the hosting Lynden Christian Lync’s as they fell 76-64 to the Mariners on Thursday, Jan. 19. The teams were tied together all game until the final quarter when Sehome broke away late. It was LC’s second loss of the season, the other one came earlier this year to Anacortes. Both of their losses came against 2A schools in the NWC, so the Lyncs will not have to worry about them down the line.

LYNDEN, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO