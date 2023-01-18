Read full article on original website
Sehome gets past LC in hard-fought battle
LYNDEN — Sehome was too much to bear for the hosting Lynden Christian Lync’s as they fell 76-64 to the Mariners on Thursday, Jan. 19. The teams were tied together all game until the final quarter when Sehome broke away late. It was LC’s second loss of the season, the other one came earlier this year to Anacortes. Both of their losses came against 2A schools in the NWC, so the Lyncs will not have to worry about them down the line.
PHOTO GALLERY: Lynden gets the win on senior night
LYNDEN — The Lions came out with a 61-51 victory on their senior night over the visiting Burlington-Edison Tigers on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Lions junior Anthony Canales exploded in one of his biggest games of the year, as he finished with a game-high 30 points and carried Lynden to a victory. Senior Coston Parcher, the other half of the dynamic scoring duo was the next highest scored with 13 points.
Skagit County North Star Project moves to Phase 2
In early 2022, Skagit County launched the North Star project, a joint effort between Skagit County and the cities of Burlington, Mount Vernon, Anacortes, and Sedro-Woolley to better align resources and services to address the complex behavioral health and homelessness challenges in their communities. Homelessness and behavioral health have been an important issue in Skagit County for many years. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to this incredibly complex issue. Local housing challenges, creating, and exacerbating mental health issues, and substance use disorders are some of the many problems the North Star Project plans on addressing.
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Jan. 18, 2023
LYNDEN — Research shows that fire fighters are more likely to be diagnosed with certain types of cancer than the general public — a trend that fire service organizations hope to reduce.
Ivan Lee Likkel
Ivan Lee Likkel was born March 20, 1940 and passed peacefully on Jan. 10 at the age of 82. The fifth son of Fred and Nancy Likkel, Ivan was born in Everett which was a stop along the way in the family’s journey from South Dakota to eventual settling in Lynden in 1943.
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
‘Most exhilarating and loud experience.’ Poll finds the best sports bar in Whatcom County
The local sports bar you voted as the best is known for its chicken wings, fried pickles, drinks and fun environment.
Coaches versus Cancer upcoming at Lynden
LYNDEN — On Jan. 27, Lynden High School will have their annual coaches versus cancer fundraising event on the night the Lions boys and girls teams take on Sehome. Additionally, the Lions will also have a Hall of Fame induction ceremony at halftime of the game. Lynden will be inducting William A. Fisher and Fred Rockey who were the first two coaches to head the Lions basketball program. Fisher and Rockey have both passed but their kids and grandkids will be at the game on their behalf. Former player Todd Lautenbach will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
LEGALS- January 18, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Everson City Council will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 24th 2023 at Everson City Hall, 111 W. Main St, Everson, WA, at 7 p.m., regarding proposed changes to Everson Municipal Code to adopt a master fee schedule by resolution. Any party may submit written or oral comments at the hearing. If you are unable to attend the public hearing in person, you may submit your written comments by 4 p.m. on January 24,2023 to the City Clerk at PO Box 315, Everson, WA 98247.
UPDATE: Duffner Drive closed this week for sewer system upgrades
LYNDEN — City of Lynden's Public Works Department has closed 115 Duffner Drive until 5 p.m. today for paving. The local impact, according to the City of Lynden, is local business traffic will remain open during construction, with traffic control signage and a detour route in place.
King tides mean potential coastal flooding
WHATCOM -- Whatcom County is facing the last significant King Tide cycle for this winter beginning Saturday, Jan. 21 and continuing through Thursday, Jan. 26.
2023 January Series at Lynden church
LYNDEN —Third Christian Reformed Church again hosts simulcasts of the award-winning January Series of lectures and cultural arts from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Each segment is received at 9:30 a.m. on weekdays Jan. 9-27.
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
BIRTH: Tala Joi Shuler
Sweet Tala Joi was born peacefully in the tub into her parents’ arms at the Bellingham Birth Center, surrounded by family and friends, on Jan 9 at 12:49 p.m. Her parents, Chantalle Lachaussee and Michael Shuler, along with big brother Emrick, are overjoyed to welcome her into their sweet family. Tala Joi weighed 7 pounds 0 ounces. Attended by Licensed Midwives Mary Burgess and Catriona Munro and Student Midwife Marley Walters.
GUEST OPINION: Nooksack River adjudication ‘essential to solving water problems’
I support full funding in the state budget for the Nooksack watershed adjudication scheduled to begin this summer. Adjudication will play a central role in resolving many of the Nooksack basin’s most pressing water resources challenges in the years ahead. Therefore, fully funding the Department of Ecology’s request to...
Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says Delaying North-South Freeway in Spokane could cost Millions.
SPOKANE, Wash. – Today Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said delaying the finish of the North-South freeway could cost millions of dollars. Jay Inslee’s budget proposal might make that happen. The new budget removes about four billion dollars from transportation, which would mean another delay before they finish the...
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man says limit exposures, don’t invite them
My name is Nicholas E. Sawka and I moved to Lynden a little over 18 months ago with my family. We picked Lynden because of its small-town appeal. I always wanted to raise my kids in the same kind of town that I grew up in. I’m originally from a...
Kettle Falls restaurant convicted in fish misbranding case
KETTLE FALLS, Wash – An eastern Washington restaurant has agreed to $10,000 in fines following a multi-year investigation by the Department of Fish and Wildlife. TJ’s Bar and Grill in Kettle Falls was convicted of first-degree Unlawful Fish Catch Accounting in Stevens County Superior Court Tuesday. The investigation began as detectives looked into the illegal trafficking of Canadian salmon into...
Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
