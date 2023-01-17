Read full article on original website
dallasexpress.com
Nike Leases Warehouse in Dallas County
Nike USA Inc. has leased a 1-million-square-foot warehouse in southern Dallas County that is expected to be used as a regional distribution center for online goods. As part of the lease announcement, Logistics Property Co. said it had fully rented The Southport Logistics Center building, a 3.55 million-square-foot, 252-acre business park located at 1300 Fulghum Road in Wilmer near Interstate 45.
dallasexpress.com
Atmos Answers for Service Disruptions
Atmos Energy has illuminated reasons for its disruptions in service. The Texas Railroad Commission (RRC) previously announced that it would conduct an investigation into Atmos to explain why customers had experienced losses in natural gas service, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Atmos reported low pressure as the reason...
dallasexpress.com
McAfee Announces Frisco Regional HQ
Frisco is on the receiving end of yet another major corporate relocation. McAfee, a global leader in online protection known for its antivirus software, has announced a new regional headquarters. The new headquarters will be located at The Star in Frisco starting in mid-2023, the company said in a press...
dallasexpress.com
DFW Mayors Discuss Legislative Agenda
A group of 18 mayors from across Texas have released an outline of legislative priorities they would like the Texas Legislature to address as it begins its 88th session in Austin. The organization Big City Mayors (BCM) includes the leaders of cities such as Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, El...
dallasexpress.com
Mayor Addresses Universal Theme Park Concerns
Universal Parks & Resorts announced the planned arrival of a new theme park in Frisco last week, and the community has responded with concerns. As previously reported by The Dallas Express, Frisco held a meeting following the announcement to address concerns from the community surrounding the new project, particularly traffic concerns at the top of Frisco residents’ minds.
dallasexpress.com
City Council | Hands off the Homeless?
Dallas police officers have allegedly been told not to enforce laws against vagrants and homeless people. The Dallas Express recently spoke with Mike Stapell, a former Highland Park police officer, who said that Dallas police have been told “hands off the homeless” by the city government. “Back in...
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
dallasexpress.com
New Median Causes Concern
A new median in Keller is causing concern among residents. City officials are offering a temporary solution. As part of an ongoing roadway reconstruction project that will connect the west and east sides of Old Town, the addition of a new median has residents concerned. Alonzo Linan, Keller’s public works director, told NBC DFW that the curb could catch unaware drivers off guard.
dallasexpress.com
Mayor of Local City Passes Away
The mayor of a local city in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has passed away while in office. White Settlement, a suburb northwest of Fort Worth, announced the passing of Mayor Ronald White on the city’s website. In a post, the city said White was a dedicated servant of the...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas School Buses Catch Fire
Multiple school buses caught fire Thursday afternoon in northwest Dallas. A YouTube video showed some of the billowing smoke and explosion that occurred at the lot. The fire started at a lot near Interstate 35E and Manana Drive, reported WFAA. Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded after 3:30 p.m. to a...
dallasexpress.com
Report Review Icy Pile-up in 2021
New information released brings insight into what may have contributed to the colossal 133-car pile-up that occurred in Tarrant County in 2021. The icy crash happened at about 6 a.m. on February 11, 2021, in the southbound toll lanes of Interstate 35 West (I-35W). It resulted in 42 injuries, six of which were fatal.
dallasexpress.com
One Dead, One Injured in Whataburger Shooting
One teen is dead and another is injured after gunfire erupted outside a Whataburger restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon, NBC DFW reported. Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 17-year-old girl was critically wounded. The incident occurred close to the Fort Worth Independent School District’s R.L....
dallasexpress.com
Fatal Shooting in South Dallas
After a shooting on Tuesday night in South Dallas left one dead and one injured, police have launched an investigation. Officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on January 17, according to the Dallas Police Department. The site of the incident is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
dallasexpress.com
No.14 TCU Downs No.2 Kansas on Road
No.14 TCU dominated in an 83-60 win at No.2 Kansas for the Horned Frogs’ first-ever win at Allen Fieldhouse. The win is also the highest-ranked road win by a TCU team in program history, and the 23-point winning margin was the largest by the Horned Frogs on the road in 25 years. TCU entered the game with an 0-17 record in road games vs. opponents in the top five of the AP Poll.
dallasexpress.com
Parents Support Suspended Football Coach
Several parents as well as current and former football players of Rockwall Heath High School attended Tuesday night’s board meeting in support of suspended football coach John Harrell. The meeting was supposed to be a closed session — which is required by the Texas Association of School Boards for...
dallasexpress.com
Investigation Continues in Local Homicide
Funeral arrangements have been made for a 43-year-old man who was fatally shot in his Denton apartment last week. Meanwhile, law enforcement continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. Last Wednesday, Denton police officers responded to a 911 call about gunshots fired shortly after 10 p.m., as previously reported...
dallasexpress.com
Amber Alert | Two Local Girls Missing
The McKinney Police Department issued an Amber Alert Friday morning for two sisters, ages 6 and 9, who are suspected of having been kidnapped by their paternal grandmother. The girls in question are six-year-old Jennifer Burns and nine-year-old sister Jessica Burns. The two were last seen just before 6 p.m....
