No.14 TCU dominated in an 83-60 win at No.2 Kansas for the Horned Frogs’ first-ever win at Allen Fieldhouse. The win is also the highest-ranked road win by a TCU team in program history, and the 23-point winning margin was the largest by the Horned Frogs on the road in 25 years. TCU entered the game with an 0-17 record in road games vs. opponents in the top five of the AP Poll.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO