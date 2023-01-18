Read full article on original website
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
Upworthy
Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
capitalbnews.org
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.
Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
Missouri carries out first known execution of an openly transgender person for 2003 murder
Missouri carried out the first known US execution of an openly transgender person on Tuesday, when it put to death Amber McLaughlin, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor.
Ohio Mom and Son Found Dead in Their Home by a Neighbor More Than a Year and a Half After They Died
The bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township The body of a 79-year-old woman and her 59-year-old son were found in their Ohio home last month — and police say the discovery was made a year and a half after they died. Carroll Country Sheriff officials said the bodies of Shelvagean Rhoden and her son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found by a teenage boy who was hunting near their remote home in Rose Township on...
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Scott Eizember scheduled for execution, Oklahoma denies minister access to chamber
Editor's note: After the publication of this article, the Oklahoma State Department of Corrections reversed course and granted Scott Eizember's spiritual advisor the ability to be present with him in the execution chamber Thursday. Convicted killer Scott Eizember, 62, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Thursday at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary...
Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”
The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds El Paso judge had no authority to extend woman's probation by 5 years
An El Paso County judge had no legal authority to extend a woman's probation by five years simply because she was too poor to make her entire restitution payment to her victim in time, Colorado's second-highest court ruled last week. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals acknowledged trial...
Todd Chrisley addresses wife Julie's health after she was sent to an inmate medical center rather than federal prison: 'Neither one of us is dying of cancer that we know of'
The "Chrisley Knows Best" stars recorded a final episode of their podcast before they reported to prison on fraud and tax evasion charges.
Oklahoma death row inmate Scott Eizember executed
The convicted murderer is being executed in McAlester on Thursday morning. He's convicted of the murder of AJ and Patsy Cantrell.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried
A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday. Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.
Family of man killed by truck driver demands justice
A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi-truck and leaving the scene has been arrested.Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was set out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County. His customer was Erick Mejia, a truck driver from Texas. According to police, the men argued over payment. Mejia claims he started to drive away after Duran hit his semi with a club. He struck his van as he left the scene but told police he was unsure at first if he struck Duran. When he looked back,...
Hundreds of Oregon criminal convictions overturned due to nonunanimous jury verdicts, Supreme Court decides
Hundreds of felony convictions became invalid Friday after the Oregon Supreme Court struck down all nonunanimous jury verdicts reached before the practice was banned two years ago. The retroactive ruling applies to all split-jury convictions reached during the 86-year stretch when Oregon was one of only two states, alongside Louisiana,...
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can't be in death chamber
A death row inmate in Oklahoma who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday cannot have his spiritual advisor with him inside the execution chamber because of the minister's history of anti-death penalty activism, including an arrest, the Department of Corrections said Monday.Scott Eizember, 61, had requested that his spiritual advisor, the Rev. Jeff Hood of Arkansas, be allowed inside the execution chamber on Thursday during his lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester. But DOC officials expressed concerns that Hood would not ensure the dignity of the process.“Out of respect for the families of victims, ODOC...
Video shows Ohio cop repeatedly punch Black woman over an incident involving slice of cheese
An investigation has been launched by an Ohio police force after video emerged of an officer repeatedly punching an unarmed Black woman following a row over an order at McDonald’s.The video, captured by a bystander, apparently showed Butler Township Police Sgt Todd Stanley grapple with the woman and punch her at least three times in the face.Mr Stanley and a colleague then detain the woman, later identified as Latinka Hancock.A lawyer for Ms Hancock said the woman suffered a bloody face and concussion, and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.As outcry about the Monday incident grew, it emerged...
Comments / 0