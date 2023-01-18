Read full article on original website
Related
dillontribune.com
Lady Beavs survive wild weekend to emerge 10-0
The Dillon Lady Beavers had been looking forward to an upgrade in competition and that found it in a pair of road games at Frenchtown and Hamilton. In games that mattered with the Southwestern A lead at stake, Dillon found a way to win and preserve their undefeated season. “We...
montanasports.com
Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action
MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
montanasports.com
After blowing knee, Anaconda star Makena Patrick knows she's "not alone"
ANACONDA — If there's anything that Makena Patrick has realized about herself since being thrust into a relatively sedentary lifestyle these past weeks, it's this:. "I've learned that I don't want to be lazy anymore," the Anaconda junior guard said with a laugh. "I'm tired of being lazy. It's frustrating for sure."
dillontribune.com
Legendary coach Terry Thomas announces retirement
During boys’ basketball practice on Jan. 12, Terry Thomas told his players that this will be his last year coaching the Dillon Beavers. After 31 years in education and coaching, 27 of which were in Dillon, the Montana Coaches Association and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee suddenly entered the late fourth quarter of his coaching career.
skylinesportsmt.com
Former Griz running back Knight will stay in Missoula, play for Griz LAX squad
Three years ago, Marcus Knight was a record-setting All-American running back for the Montana Grizzlies who looked poised to be a household name in Missoula for several seasons to come. On Wednesday, after injuries took him from incipient stardom to the middle of the depth chart and eventually into the...
montanasports.com
Montana Griz prospects Patrick O'Connell, Justin Ford put skills on display at 77th Hula Bowl
MISSOULA — Representing the Montana Grizzlies at the 77th Hula Bowl in Orlando, Florida, Justin Ford and Patrick O'Connell had solid performances Saturday at FBC Mortgate Stadium. O'Connell, a linebacker from Kalispell, had a team-high four solo tackles, tying for the second most in the game. O'Connell saw most...
MSU And UM Students Top Picks For Fast Food In Montana.
Part of the whole college experience is going to class, trying new things, hanging out with friends, and staying up late studying. It can be a pretty hectic lifestyle, and might not leave a whole lot of time to prepare meals if you are on your own, or unable to cook if you're in a dorm.
dillontribune.com
Cowdrey Rodeo Endowment receives $25,000 gift
The University of Montana Western Foundation is pleased to announce that the Cowdrey Rodeo Endowment has received a $25,000 gift to support Montana Western Scholarships. Marvin R. “Buz” Cowdrey was born and raised in Whitehall, Montana. He attended grade school in Cardwell, Montana, and high school in Whitehall. He was a standout athlete, lettering four years in track and basketball. Buz graduated in 1958 from Whitehall High School and continued his education at Western Montana College, now known as the University of Montana Western, where he received a teaching degree.
Why is Missoula Called Zootown?
Missoula, Montana is an awesome place, but don't tell anyone that wants to move here. Here's some a quick FAQ if you're curious about my favorite city in the world:. That's because of the way Missoula is pronounced, with a "z" sound instead of a "s" sound. Here's Google's pronunciation guide. I think the nickname Zootown is especially apt because we're a bunch of party animals over here. There's plenty of wild times at our concerts and sporting events.
dillontribune.com
IN BRIEF
Dillon Rotary will get together for its weekly Wednesday noon lunch meeting today, Jan. 18, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. For more information, email matthewfullerton@me.com. Sports Camp starts today. Rookie Sports Camp will provide kiddos aged 3–6 introductions to basketball, soccer, t-ball,...
Only One Announced Montana Bed Bath & Beyond Closing (So Far)
A really cool bathroom scale. A Navage nasal irrigation device. Some delightfully plush bath towels. No, I am not what you would call a regular Missoula Bed Bath & Beyond customer. Although, I am probably not what you would consider the prime target customer for a store that specializes in bedding, kitchen gadgets, small appliances, bathroom accessories and assorted trendy do-dads.
Pursuit prompts 'precautionary lockdown' at Missoula school
Law enforcement activity has prompted a "precautionary lockdown" at Hellgate Elementary School in Missoula.
Remember When We Went Full “Missoula” During The Shut Down?
Can you believe it's almost been three years since Missoula completely lost its mind during the pandemic? From howling to hoarding, let's take a look back. Our great city was like most when the pandemic hit. Confusion, fear, and uncertainty were just a few of the feelings we all felt. Then there was the shutdown, and we all knew this thing was real. So many businesses had to close leaving us with few options on where to get food, supplies, and basic human conveniences. So how did we handle it all? For the most part, just like everywhere else, but with a few positive Missoula twists.
dillontribune.com
EXPRESS YOURSELF IN THE DILLON TRIBUNE
Tribune Let other people know how you feel and what you think with a letter to the editor. Letters are subject to editing for libel and good taste, and should be limited to 400 words or less. Letters expressing appreciation for a specific, out-of-the-ordinary action are welcome, but letters with...
dillontribune.com
New dining restaurant opens at University of Montana
The University of Montana kicked off its grand opening of a new dining restaurant on campus on Wednesday.
Leave Your Montana Christmas Lights Where They Are- It’s Easy
It used to be when you didn't have your Christmas lights down by mid-January it would be seen as a sign of laziness by your neighbors. Now you might be the envy of your neighbors because you've tapped into the latest design trend. We're talking about year around Christmas lighting....
dillontribune.com
Beaverhead S & R report
The Beaverhead County Search and Rescue held its annual Stan Shafer Memorial Ice Fishing Derby Sunday January 15th at Clark Canyon Reservoir. This is one of the unit’s two fund raising activities. The proceeds from the derby are used to support all the unit’s searches/ rescues throughout the year. It was a beautiful day with approximately 400 individuals scattered across the reservoir trying to catch the big money fish or at least get in the winner’s circle by catching the biggest ling or trout by weight. Tara Remely, derby chairperson, was ecstatic about the number of people that showed up to enjoy a great day of fishing and the number of S&R members that worked the derby. She thought this year’s derby came off without any hitches and was a great success. On behalf of the S&R unit we want to thank Tara Remely, derby chairperson, for all the time and effort she puts in each year to make this event a great success.
NBCMontana
Suspect in custody after pursuit in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A suspect is in custody after a pursuit just before 2 p.m. that continued down Mullan Road and Chuck Wagon Road in Missoula. Law enforcement responded to an incident occurred on the 1900 block of North Council Way, near the Kelly Island Fishing Access site, according to Missoula County Sheriff's Office.
dillontribune.com
Chamber bestows annual awards
An annual event dedicated to celebrating success proved as successful as ever this year. The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s annual awards ceremony and dinner packed the Lewis & Clark Room of the University of Montana Western on Friday evening, when the group bestowed food and drinks upon all, and awards on some outstanding area businesses and individuals.
Comments / 0