The Beaverhead County Search and Rescue held its annual Stan Shafer Memorial Ice Fishing Derby Sunday January 15th at Clark Canyon Reservoir. This is one of the unit’s two fund raising activities. The proceeds from the derby are used to support all the unit’s searches/ rescues throughout the year. It was a beautiful day with approximately 400 individuals scattered across the reservoir trying to catch the big money fish or at least get in the winner’s circle by catching the biggest ling or trout by weight. Tara Remely, derby chairperson, was ecstatic about the number of people that showed up to enjoy a great day of fishing and the number of S&R members that worked the derby. She thought this year’s derby came off without any hitches and was a great success. On behalf of the S&R unit we want to thank Tara Remely, derby chairperson, for all the time and effort she puts in each year to make this event a great success.

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO