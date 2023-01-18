Read full article on original website
County planner notes growth
Development in Beaverhead County is on an upward trend, based on the number of approved subdivisions and septic tank permits issued last year. Beaverhead County Planner Rob Macioroski noted the county planning board approved seven minor subdivisions in 2022, which created 20 new lots. Though the planning board did not review any major subdivisions this year, that is somewhat on par with the trend over the past 10 years.
Chamber bestows annual awards
An annual event dedicated to celebrating success proved as successful as ever this year. The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s annual awards ceremony and dinner packed the Lewis & Clark Room of the University of Montana Western on Friday evening, when the group bestowed food and drinks upon all, and awards on some outstanding area businesses and individuals.
Pluggin’ away: Council to fill holes tonight
At its second regularly scheduled meeting of 2023, the Dillon City Council tonight will decide on filling a gap in the city’s thin blue line of police officers and start to address a gap that recently opened in its own ranks, as well as on arguably the city’s hardestworking commission.
Dillon boys and girls seeing tougher mat compeititon
Dillon wrestling has low numbers on both the boys and girls sides, but the kids they have are battling tough. After the first girls only mixer last week and two dual matches for the boys at Frenchtown, the Beavers are preparing to travel to Lewistown for the Montana Class A Duals, one of the state’s top team tournaments.
Fairgrounds electrical upgrade approved
The Beaverhead County fairgrounds could receive longplanned electrical upgrades before this year’s fair. The county fair board unanimously approved upgrading lines and plug-in options at the Jan. 11 meeting. MSU Extension 4-H Ag Agent and board member Jessica Murray said the work would move utilities underground, adding power spots...
Lady Beavs survive wild weekend to emerge 10-0
The Dillon Lady Beavers had been looking forward to an upgrade in competition and that found it in a pair of road games at Frenchtown and Hamilton. In games that mattered with the Southwestern A lead at stake, Dillon found a way to win and preserve their undefeated season. “We...
IN BRIEF
Dillon Rotary will get together for its weekly Wednesday noon lunch meeting today, Jan. 18, in the Guild Hall of St. James Episcopal Church, 203 E. Glendale St. For more information, email matthewfullerton@me.com. Sports Camp starts today. Rookie Sports Camp will provide kiddos aged 3–6 introductions to basketball, soccer, t-ball,...
Beavers split with Ftown, Hamilton
After dropping two of their first four games of the season, the Dillon Beavers had been cruising along with five straight double digit, dominating wins. And then they took the trip over the hill to Hamilton and the streak came to an end, 61-60 in overtime. “Hamilton really shot the...
Dawgs bank two more wins
The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team kept on rollin’—make that, kept on steamrollin’—last week. The Western women beat Rocky Mountain College, 92-58, on Thursday at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon, where two days later the Bulldogs overcame Montana Tech, 78-71. The pair of victories...
Bulldogs split with Rocky and Montana Tech
The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team lived by the 3 and sighed by the 3 last week, splitting a pair of league games in Dillon. The Bulldogs hit 50 percent of their efforts from beyond the arc in the second half Thursday at Straugh Gymnasium while surging past Rocky Mountain College for a 76-60 win, their most lopsided of the Frontier Conference season.
Legendary coach Terry Thomas announces retirement
During boys’ basketball practice on Jan. 12, Terry Thomas told his players that this will be his last year coaching the Dillon Beavers. After 31 years in education and coaching, 27 of which were in Dillon, the Montana Coaches Association and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee suddenly entered the late fourth quarter of his coaching career.
