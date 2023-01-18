Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
dillontribune.com
EXPRESS YOURSELF IN THE DILLON TRIBUNE
Tribune Let other people know how you feel and what you think with a letter to the editor. Letters are subject to editing for libel and good taste, and should be limited to 400 words or less. Letters expressing appreciation for a specific, out-of-the-ordinary action are welcome, but letters with...
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
oilcity.news
Authorities seek missing teen last seen in Casper Jan. 11
CASPER, Wyo. — Authorities are searching for a missing teen last seen in Casper, according to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s missing persons page. “Nevaeh Rose Apodaca, age 16, was last seen on January 11, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming,” the posting said. She is described as...
oilcity.news
Malpractice trial begins against Casper anesthesiologist in 2018 post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — The widow of a Casper man who died of internal bleeding following a routine back surgery is suing the anesthesiologist who had monitored him in recovery for $18 million. The civil trial against Dr. Jordan Eddington, now a department chair of Wyoming Anesthesia and a practicing...
dillontribune.com
Beavers split with Ftown, Hamilton
After dropping two of their first four games of the season, the Dillon Beavers had been cruising along with five straight double digit, dominating wins. And then they took the trip over the hill to Hamilton and the streak came to an end, 61-60 in overtime. “Hamilton really shot the...
dillontribune.com
Dillon boys and girls seeing tougher mat compeititon
Dillon wrestling has low numbers on both the boys and girls sides, but the kids they have are battling tough. After the first girls only mixer last week and two dual matches for the boys at Frenchtown, the Beavers are preparing to travel to Lewistown for the Montana Class A Duals, one of the state’s top team tournaments.
dillontribune.com
Local 12-step meetings
The Dillon Alano Club has updated its regular schedule of meetings in club headquarters at 215 E. Helena St. to: Thursdays at noon for the Freelance Group; Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. for NA (Narcotics Anonymous); Fridays at 8 p.m. for the Hard-Nose Group; and Mondays at 6:15 p.m. for the Blended Women’s Group. Meetings for the Lucky Tuesday Group will happen Tuesdays at 8 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 215 E. Glendale St. in Dillon. Alano Club meetings will also occur in the area outside Dillon, with Sheridan AA getting together Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and Twin Bridges AA convening Thursdays at 8 p.m. For more information, call the Area 40 Hotline 888-607-2000.
dillontribune.com
Beaverhead S & R report
The Beaverhead County Search and Rescue held its annual Stan Shafer Memorial Ice Fishing Derby Sunday January 15th at Clark Canyon Reservoir. This is one of the unit’s two fund raising activities. The proceeds from the derby are used to support all the unit’s searches/ rescues throughout the year. It was a beautiful day with approximately 400 individuals scattered across the reservoir trying to catch the big money fish or at least get in the winner’s circle by catching the biggest ling or trout by weight. Tara Remely, derby chairperson, was ecstatic about the number of people that showed up to enjoy a great day of fishing and the number of S&R members that worked the derby. She thought this year’s derby came off without any hitches and was a great success. On behalf of the S&R unit we want to thank Tara Remely, derby chairperson, for all the time and effort she puts in each year to make this event a great success.
dillontribune.com
Chamber bestows annual awards
An annual event dedicated to celebrating success proved as successful as ever this year. The Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture’s annual awards ceremony and dinner packed the Lewis & Clark Room of the University of Montana Western on Friday evening, when the group bestowed food and drinks upon all, and awards on some outstanding area businesses and individuals.
dillontribune.com
Legendary coach Terry Thomas announces retirement
During boys’ basketball practice on Jan. 12, Terry Thomas told his players that this will be his last year coaching the Dillon Beavers. After 31 years in education and coaching, 27 of which were in Dillon, the Montana Coaches Association and National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee suddenly entered the late fourth quarter of his coaching career.
county17.com
Colorado man dies, four injured in crash near Lusk
CASPER, Wyo. — A Colorado man died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a crash on Highway 85-18 near Lusk, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Four others were injured in the two-vehicle crash, which occurred around 2:05 p.m. Jan. 17. Highway Patrol says a westbound Lexus was...
dillontribune.com
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/18/23 – 1/19/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
dillontribune.com
Dawgs bank two more wins
The University of Montana Western women’s basketball team kept on rollin’—make that, kept on steamrollin’—last week. The Western women beat Rocky Mountain College, 92-58, on Thursday at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon, where two days later the Bulldogs overcame Montana Tech, 78-71. The pair of victories...
oilcity.news
Man charged with wielding hatchet, smashing windows in PV last summer
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man is facing two felony charges in Natrona County Circuit Court stemming from a pair of incidents last summer. Natrona County Sheriff’s Office deputies say he threatened a man with a hatchet in the street and then returned in the overnight hours to break out vehicle windows in apparent retaliation for reporting it.
dillontribune.com
Pluggin’ away: Council to fill holes tonight
At its second regularly scheduled meeting of 2023, the Dillon City Council tonight will decide on filling a gap in the city’s thin blue line of police officers and start to address a gap that recently opened in its own ranks, as well as on arguably the city’s hardestworking commission.
oilcity.news
Crime scene, investigation detailed at hearing in Casper homicide case
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police detective testified in extensive detail at a hearing Thursday as to what investigators found at the scene of a deadly assault on an elderly couple in a Paradise Valley home earlier this month. George Kevin Dickerson, 61, is charged with second-degree murder and...
Comments / 0