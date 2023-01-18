Read full article on original website
Related
Philly Man Who Was Wrongfully Imprisoned for 30 Yrs Is Killed at a Funeral
A wrongfully convicted man who spent nearly 30 years in prison was shot dead at a funeral last Friday, less than two years after he was finally released, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. Christopher Williams, 62, was convicted in 1992 and 1993 for two separate cases, first for the murder of Michael Haynesworth in 1989, then for a triple murder that same year. He was released 22 months ago after prosecutors found exonerating evidence and tainted testimony that police had but never shared with lawyers. “It’s incredibly tragic. This guy went through decades in prison, 25 years on death row for crimes that he did not commit, because the system failed,” his longtime attorney, Stuart Lev, told NBC News. Williams had been working as a carpenter in hopes of starting his own construction business that would give work to freed convicts, Lev said. No arrests were made after the shooting, and police haven’t released further information on a possible motive.Read it at NBC News
msn.com
Pictured: Inmate, 25, who had 'inappropriate fling with jail officer'
Slide 1 of 7: An inmate who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a prison officer also had a fling with a prison nurse who was jailed over their romance. Harri Pullen, 25, is accused of having relationships with health worker Elyse Hibbs and custody officer Ruth Shmylo (pictured), both also 25, while he was locked up at category B prison HMP Parc in Bridgend, UK. Hibbs was jailed for six months in October after she admitted having flirtatious phone calls with the 'manipulative' Pullen while he served his sentence. Shmylo is now facing trial charged with misconduct in public office over the alleged relationship. Pullen's identity was revealed during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court today, where Shmylo will stand trial in September.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
KTVU FOX 2
Pigeon carrying backpack filled with meth captured in prison yard
Birds in a prison yard are not exactly out of the ordinary, but when one shows up wearing a tiny backpack filled with drugs, then that can make for an interesting investigation. During the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2022, at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford, British Columbia, prisoners and guards...
Funeral home owner accused of selling body parts gets 20 years in prison
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, federal prosecutors said.U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families' knowledge.U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch...
capitalbnews.org
Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are in Prison. The Person Accused of Protecting Them Is Now in Court.
Jacquelyn Lee Johnson, the former district attorney accused of unethically meddling in the investigation of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder in 2020, was expected to face a judge this week for arraignment on a felony charge of violating her oath of office. But the hearing in the long-awaited case has been delayed at her attorney’s request, according to court records. A new date wasn’t listed.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Fired Smoothie King Employee Kidnapped Manager, Threatened to Throw Her into Traffic: Cops
A fired Smoothie King employee is wanted for allegedly kidnapping her manager, threatening to throw her into traffic, and stealing from both her and the store. Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, was charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery, and retaliation or obstruction. Police said in court documents that the manager at her restaurant fired her.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger trades intensity for fear in 2nd court appearance: body language expert
University of Idaho quadruple stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger's body language in court analyzed by expert on mannerisms and deception Susan Constantine.
Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details
One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
Derek Chauvin's lawyer asks a Minnesota appeals court to toss his murder convictions
Chauvin is currently serving concurrent state and federal sentences in an Arizona prison. The three-person Court of Appeals says it will issue its opinion within 90 days.
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court finds El Paso judge had no authority to extend woman's probation by 5 years
An El Paso County judge had no legal authority to extend a woman's probation by five years simply because she was too poor to make her entire restitution payment to her victim in time, Colorado's second-highest court ruled last week. A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals acknowledged trial...
Attorneys for Texas death row inmate say comedy special contributed to death sentence, want the Supreme Court to review
BRYAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Attorneys for a College Station man are asking the Supreme Court of the United States to review the constitutionality of his death sentence, after footage from a comedy special hosted at Brazos County Jail was used to sentence him. At the time of filming, Gabriel Hall was in the Brazos County Jail for attacking a couple in their College Station home. In 2011, Hall was convicted for shooting, stabbing, and eventually killing Edwin Shaar. Linda Shaar, survived the brutal attack. Hall was 18 at the time.In 2015, the jail gave Comedy Central permission to film a video...
Georgia inmate sentenced to life for latest murder
Third murder results in another life sentence for a Georgia inmate, but the sentence says the 32-year-old has the possibility of parole after serving 30 years.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
Texas man in jail after allegedly decapitating his newlywed wife
A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife.Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. Dicus is being held on a $500,000 bond.Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz's body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston."It's a gruesome crime," Guidry said.Dicus was found at the murder scene and arrested, Guidry said. The sheriff told reporters that Dicus later confessed to the killing. Investigators believe a kitchen knife was...
AOL Corp
Judge: Court has ‘no power to prosecute’ without Idaho attorney general, dismisses case
An Ada County judge on Wednesday granted a motion to dismiss a trespassing charge against a Meridian woman who refused to leave a closed public playground, saying the court had “no power to prosecute” if the attorney general’s office did not want to move forward with it.
Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’
An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
Video shows Ohio cop repeatedly punch Black woman over an incident involving slice of cheese
An investigation has been launched by an Ohio police force after video emerged of an officer repeatedly punching an unarmed Black woman following a row over an order at McDonald’s.The video, captured by a bystander, apparently showed Butler Township Police Sgt Todd Stanley grapple with the woman and punch her at least three times in the face.Mr Stanley and a colleague then detain the woman, later identified as Latinka Hancock.A lawyer for Ms Hancock said the woman suffered a bloody face and concussion, and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.As outcry about the Monday incident grew, it emerged...
Victorian judge denies bail for 13-year-old facing ‘staggering’ 181 charges
A Victorian supreme court judge has denied bail for a 13-year-old facing 181 charges, saying that if released from youth detention there is a “near inevitability” he will offend again. The boy, known to the court as RN, has been in custody since 30 November 2022. An application...
Comments / 0