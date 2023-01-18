Read full article on original website
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
SB Nation
Tottenham academy graduate Anton Walkes killed in boating accident, age 25
There’s breaking news this morning from the United States, and it is tragic. Charlotte FC has announced that Anton Walkes, their utility defender and a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur’s academy, has passed away. He was just 25 years old. This news is brand new and we don’t know...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Spurs Women sign Mana Iwabuchi on loan
Tottenham Hotspur Women have signed creative attacking midfielder Mana Iwabuchi on loan from Arsenal. Mana is an incredibly fun and creative attacking midfielder. She’s also played as a second striker with Japan in a 4-4-2, and has featured at striker and winger throughout her career. No matter where she is on the pitch, she brings genius levels of technical ability–standout dribbling, immense intelligence, and solid passing to top it off. She also has a decent shot in her when called upon. Spurs fans may particularly remember her goal-of-the-season nominated strike for Aston Villa against us in 2021.
SB Nation
Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
A mid-week trip to the Etihad Stadium is on the menu today as Tottenham Hotspur try to stop the bleeding against second place Manchester City. It’s not been a fun week at Hotspur Way. Frustrations over the 2-0 defeat at the hands of rival Arsenal and mixed messaging regarding both Antonio Conte’s future and the January transfer window have dominated the week’s headlines. Without sounding ominous, this is starting to feel like the end of another cycle and the only thing that can break that is winning. The problem with that is a win today helps Spurs in the race for Champions League football, but also helps Arsenal with their buffer at the top of the table.
SB Nation
On This Day (19 January 2010): Kenwyne Jones linked with another January move!
Kenwyne Jones’s contribution to Sunderland during their formative years in the Premier League shouldn’t be underestimated. Roy Keane’s long drawn out chase of the Trinidad and Tobago man was certainly worth the wait given the contribution he made to the club over his three year stint. Jones...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
SB Nation
Wednesday January 18th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Spurs Reaction, Pep Pleads with Fans, Gundo Leaving?, and More...
Manchester City sprung to life in the second half after falling 0-2 behind to Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad. The performance could serve as a springboard to a title run. Here’s a look at all the latest news from around the web from Sky Blue News. CITY’S SECOND-HALF WONDER...
CBS Sports
AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Defensive systems the reason behind their struggles ahead of Supercoppa Italiana
AC Milan and Inter Milan face each other in the Supercoppa Italiana on Wednesday in Riyadh, and it's going to be a crucial match for both sides. Not only because it will be the first chance to win a trophy this season, but also because as things stand it's unlikely that one of the two teams will win the Serie A title this year considering how well Napoli are performing so far. Winning this title can shape the final perception of their whole season, as it happened for Inter Milan last campaign. Simone Inzaghi's side failed to win the Scudetto but managed to win both the Supercoppa and the Coppa Italia. Without those two trophies, the final considerations about their season were going to be much different.
NBC Sports
Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Two struggling Premier League giants collide at Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea always seem to put on a show when they clash. This time both need to gather some momentum after poor runs which sees them both 10 points off the top four. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have slipped...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Danjuma & Sulemana updates, Garner fitness latest, Davies rumours quashed
Everton Under-21s forward Francis Okoronkwo on his side’s season so far. [EFC]. Goalscorer Gabby George reacts to her team’s 3-2 win against Reading over the weekend. [EFC]. Ian Wright shares his support for Everton amidst their ongoing internal crises. “There is no interest on our side towards Tom...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan: Transfer Tips & Rumours for January 2023
2022 proved yet another great year for Inter Milan. These giants of Italian football haven’t fallen out of the top levels of football since the team formed way back in 1908. Going into 2023, expect more great things from Inter. How well will they perform? A lot of that hinges on where the team roster stands by the end of the winter transfer window.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
CBS Sports
Manchester City vs. Tottenham odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks, bets for Jan. 19
Manchester City attempt to rebound from a disappointing defeat when they host Tottenham on Thursday in an English Premier League showdown. Manchester City (12-3-3) dropped a 2-1 decision on Saturday to Manchester United, ending their three-game winning streak in the Manchester Derby. Tottenham (10-3-6) are coming off their second loss in three contests, a 2-0 setback against league-leading Arsenal on Sunday.
SB Nation
January 20th - 22nd Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Romano: Spurs still negotiating for Pedro Porro
It’s been quiet for a few days on the Pedro Porro front, and while there’s a new update it’s unlikely to make anyone feel much better. According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are still in active negotiations to sign the Sporting right wing back, but the Portuguese club are holding firm to their €45m purchase clause demands.
Report: PSV Rejected Chelsea's First Bid For Noni Madueke
PSV rejected Chelsea's first approach of £30million for winger Noni Madueke but talks are ongoing and there is expected to be more bids from Chelsea for the player.
SB Nation
Manchester City’s Next Season Kits Leaked: Report
Manchester City saw the next seasons kits leaked. The new kits are all gorgeous and Puma has done a much better ob with them since coming on all those years ago. This season was a 2⁄3 for me as the club keeps making them better. Take a look at...
SB Nation
Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Spurs, and it’s time for him to go
Daniel Levy is the best thing to happen to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club. Daniel Levy is holding Tottenham back. What he pulled off from becoming the club’s chairman until 2019 is one of the great sports business accomplishments in history. It’s time to go. The future might be worse for Spurs without him, but he is no longer improving Tottenham as chairman, and if he cannot change, it is time to move on.
