ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, NJ

Hundreds Contribute to Livingston's 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

By Danielle Santola
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 2 days ago

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Committee for Diversity & Inclusion (LCDI) held its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day of Service on Monday at the Livingston Senior and Community Center, where many organizations conducted service projects and several speakers shared thoughts on equality and peace with several hundred participants.

Mayor Michael Vieira welcomed attendees and thanked LCDI members for organizing the event, including co-chairs Nalit Patel and Asha Samant as well as former co-chairs Alyse Heilpren and Saba Kahn.

“If only Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive today, and if he could take a look at our town of Livingston—a community of diversity and inclusion,” said Vieira. “A community where our residents are a mix of different races and nationalities with different religions, cultures and beliefs. A community who supports each other and comes together and lives together as one community.”

Vieira also spoke of King’s goal to raise the public consciousness of racism and end racial discrimination and segregation.

“Let our town of Livingston live the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said.

The recently appointed mayor also shared his favorite MLK quotes, which were, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward”; and “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that”; and “Remember, today is not a day off. It’s a day [when we] can volunteer ourselves and help those less fortunate.”

Other speakers included Essex County Commissioner Patricia Sebold; Livingston LGBTQ spokesperson Scott Brody; Jewish representative Spencer Ellenbogen; Christian representative Rev. Dr. Rick Vossler; Asian representative Matthew Zhang; Muslim representative Mehmet Acikel; African American representatives Danica Ghalston and Layla Moore; and Rabbi Simeon Cohen.

Rabbi Simeon Cohen, Cantor Perry Fine and Cantor Sharon Knoller sang "Blowing in the Wind,” and Fine also sang “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

Organizations that attended and conducted service projects were as follows:

Livingston League of Women Voters worked on voter registration.
Livingston Police Department ran an anti-bullying poster contest.
Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors made sandwiches and collected non-perishable food items for the food pantry.
Kiwanis Club of Livingston collected socks, hats and gloves and assembled warm weather kits for the homeless.
Outdoor Service Guides are making thank you cards for local sanitation workers.
West Essex YMCA Togetherhood hosted a craft project.
Lions Club of Livingston conducted a vision screening.
Livingston Rotary Club hosted a craft project on Dr. King’s teachings.
North NJ Chapter of the National Charity League collected books
LHS Jewelry Making Club made jewelry to give to those in need.
Young Men's Service League: will be collecting non-perishable food for Bridges Outreach.
Young Men's Service League collected non-perishable food for Bridges Outreach.
MPM HAS collected socks, diapers and wipes to be donated to Livingston Philanthropies for distribution to shelters.
The Livingston Chinese Association had a non-perishable food collection.
LCDI member Simone Anthony-Brown (of Express Yourself Studios) facilitated a story/craft project for children every hour.
Aquinas Academy made bags for the homeless and care bags for sick children. For the bags for the homeless and accepted donations of gloves, ear muffs, packs of hand warmers (can be orders off Amazon), nut free snack bars, boxed dry tuna or chicken (sustainable), trial size deodorants, comb/brush, small boxes of raisins, eight oz water bottles and for the pediatric bags they accepted coloring books, drawing pads, crayons, markers, board and beginner books, Rubik's cube, and small games (that would fit in a string backpack). In addition, AA had those attending the Day of Service make notes to put into the bags.

Stacey Rubinstein, president of Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors (LNHN), reported that the group made 700 lunches for the homeless as a result of this event. Noting that local children of all ages helped, Rubinstein thanked Gabby Rosa for “coordinating and securing bread and peanut butter for the event.”

“Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center donated fruit for our lunches and worked alongside us to make the day a success,” said Rubinstein. “Millburn High Key Club decorated the first 300 lunch bags and kids at the event decorated the rest.”

Steadfast LNHN volunteer Nick Santinelli delivered all prepared lunches to Saint Ann's and Saint Michael's in Newark.

“It was so special to have so many students participate in the day's events,” said Heilpern, who credited the hands-on service opportunity for contributing to the success of the day. “It was amazing. People of all ages came to take part in service in honor of Dr. King's legacy.”

In addition to the service projects, Steve Delman of the LCDI introduced the speeches of Rabbi Prinze from B'nai Abraham and Dr. King from the March on Washington. Heilpern explained that Prinze spoke immediately before Dr. King at the march, and Delman told the audience what it was like living through the civil rights movement.

Videos of the speeches as well as a video of the Livingston High School chorus singing "Lift E'vry Voice” shown during Monday’s event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqTQM_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCQTK_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fReqn_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npQf7_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5dey_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g02vT_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYyvZ_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7wsf_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgYKk_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keBO9_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAPVn_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dXBZa_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TMqUi_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLOOB_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmEuW_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7gxL_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o0L7I_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fbrY_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKEXW_0kIQ6WEe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xN45B_0kIQ6WEe00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Funeral Mass for Jackie Montanaro and daughter Madelyn, at St. Benedict's in Holmdel Friday.

Photo above shows some of the enlarged pictures displayed at the Tuesday evening Vigil for the Montanaro family, at Hazlet's Veterans Park.  "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it's the only thing that ever has." Margaret Mead  (this is the quote referenced by Jackie Montanaro's father Joe Autera, when speaking to the crowd at the vigil). HAZLET, NJ: Road closures were provided by Holmdel Police Wednesday, and Thursday, to accommodate the traffic flow for large crowds visiting Holmdel Funeral Home, located on South Holmdel Road, in Holmdel, NJ.Thousands of mourners visited the funeral home over...
HOLMDEL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerset: Middlesex County College President Visits TEECS, Kid Inventors Recognized

SOMERSET, NJ - It has been a busy start to the school year for students and staff at Thomas Edison EnergySmart Charter School. TEECS welcomed Middlesex County administrators to discuss its dual-enrollment partnership on Jan. 12.  "We are excited to start this program in which students will have an opportunity to get an Associates Diploma in the Computer Science Academy and earn college credits through the High School Scholars Program," TEECS Lead Person Oguz Yildiz said in an email. Visitors included Dr. Mark McCormick, President, Dr. Linda Scherr, Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. José Laureano, Executive Dean, Student and Enrollment Services, Kimberlee Hooper, Director,...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Remembers the Life and Legacy of Bishop Arthur George Brett

PATERSON, NJ – Bishop Arthur George Brett was born in Jamaica in 1953. At eight years old, Brett’s love for the Lord was demonstrated when he was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ and became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ under the leadership of the late Apostle Sylvester A. Cole, a resolution in his honor read.  In 1972, Brett migrated to the United States to join his mother Pastor Ida Higgins and became a member of Church of Jesus Christ Inc. (CJC) in Paterson under the leadership of the late Apostle Roy C. Williams. Bishop Brett was a...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

West Orange High Theater Students Take Awards at STANJ and Thespian Festival

WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Students in the West Orange High School Advanced Theatre program came away with several awards and recognitions from the Speech and Theatre Association of New Jersey Awards (STANJ) and NJ Thespian Festival, held January 7 and 8. STANJ is a statewide theatre competition for various Governor's Awards. This year's event was held on Jan. 7 at Montclair State University. Senior Micah Morrison and Sophomore Alyssa Nicholson Lewis from WOHS Drama teacher Wendy Mapes' Master Scene Study class won Second Place in Dramatic Acting Pairs/Scenes.  Senior Jack Harwood, the Treasurer of the Drama Club, placed as a finalist in Contrasting...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hackensack Education Association Member, Caseen Gaines Receives 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award

Hackensack, NJ - On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Hackensack Education Association’s Caseen Gaines accepted the 2023 Dr. Judith Owens Spirit Award at the New Jersey Education Association’s (NJEA) Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Human and Civil Rights Celebration.    NJEA is the premier labor union in the nation for serious educators and support professionals who want to protect and advance their careers. Their goal is to put students and public school employees first and to ensure that every child has access to an excellent public school that cares for their academic, social, emotional, and physical well-being.   The 2023 Dr. Judith M. Owens Spirit...
HACKENSACK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson City Council Memorializes Life and Legacy of Minister Chandra Yvette Frazier

PATERSON, NJ – Chandra Yvette Frazier was born in 1974 in Paterson and educated in the Paterson Public School System. She was employed by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Company in Mahwah as a payroll accountant. Frazier had an infectious personality, which brought joy and laughter to the lives of many, she loved her family and friends very much but most of all she loved God, the resolution read.  From 1998-2017 she was a member of Mighty Sons of God (MSOG) and under the leadership of Pastor Michael McDuffie, Frazier became a licensed minister and launched a ministry called “No Holds Bar”. In 2018, she...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Superintendent's Automatic Contract Renewal Angers Families, Advocates

Parents, community leaders and education advocates expressed anger and shock Thursday after learning that Newark Superintendent Roger Leon’s $1.5 million employment contract was quietly renewed eight months ago without a vote by the Board of Education or input from the public. A provision in Leon's contract stipulates that the Newark Board of Education must notify the superintendent by May of 2022 that it did not intend to renew his contract. If the board fails to notify him by that date, the contract automatically renews for an additional five years after the nearly $300,000-a-year contract ends this June. The board never notified Leon in...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tickets Sold Out for Ridgewood Library’s Author Event with Patricia Engel

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Fans are getting ready for Ridgewood native Patricia Engel to return and discuss her latest short story collection titled The Faraway World on Sunday. Known for her New York Times Bestseller and Washington Post Notable Book of the Year Infinite Country, Engel will be talking about her experience as a writer before signing copies of her newest book. Described as a series of ten “arresting stories”, The Faraway World includes tales of two Colombian expat strangers in the streets of New York who are burdened with traumatic pasts, a cash-strapped couple hustling in Miami and a woman who...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sayreville Senior Center Activities Calendar for January 2023

SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Sayreville Senior Citizen Center at 423 Main St, Sayreville, NJ has released their Activities Schedule for the month of January 2023. Listed below are the dates and times of each activity: Nutrition Center:                           Daily Aerobics:                                       Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays                      9:00 - 10:00 a.m. Art Canvas:                                   Thursday, January 19                                              10:00 a.m. Billards:                                         Tuesdays Crochet/Knitting:                           Wednesday, January 18                                          1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Scrabble:                                       Tuesdays                                                                 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Strength Training:                          Tuesday                                                                   11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Balance/Stability:                           Thursday Arts and Crafts:                              Mondays                                                                  1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Fit for Life:                                      Wednesdays                                                            10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Computer Lab:                               Daily                                                                         8:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Commission on Aging Meeting:     Thursday, January 19                                              2 p.m.  
SAYREVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

When are Plainfield Zoning Board Meetings Held in 2023?

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Members of the Zoning Board of Adjustment held its reorganization at the Plainfield Performing Arts Center Wednesday where members voted to reinstall Alejandro Ruiz as chairman. Nancy Jordan was selected to act as vice chair, replacing Robert Graham, who is now a councilperson representing the First Ward. The board also finalized its 2023 calendar; members will convene on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m., except in February when they will meet on the second Wednesday. Wednesday, Feb. 8 Wednesday, March 1 Wednesday, April 5 Wednesday, May 3 Wednesday, June 7 Wednesday, July 5 Wednesday, Aug. 2 Wednesday, Sept. 6 Wednesday, Oct. 4 Wednesday, Nov. 1 Wednesday, Dec. 6. Discussion prior to adjournment centered on moving the meetings to municipal court/council chambers at 325 Watchung Ave. There is a better audio set-up, it was noted, at the municipal court — it had been difficult to hear the board and speakers who came to the microphone at the PPAC — and the possibility of meetings being livestreamed on the PCTV YouTube channel was broached. A decision was not finalized, but be sure to check the TAPinto Plainfield event calendar because all the details will be posted there once available.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Collegiate, Trade School Students Invited to Enter the ‘RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship’ Essay Contest

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA- Morristown students enrolled in an accredited university, college or trade school are invited to enter the "RCA Hope for Addiction Scholarship" Essay Contest. Funds must be used to pay for qualified expenses fo rthe 2023-24 academic year. The essay contest encourages college and university students to do their part in the fight against addiction, according to Recovery Centers of America, a substance use disorder treatment facility that is sponsoring the contest. The scholarship offers financial assistance of $1,000 to a student who demonstrates – through a 750-1000 word essay – that they have the desire and potential to help individuals...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Welcomes One of the Most Diverse Classes of Police Recruits, The "Clean18"

PATERSON, NJ – Mayor Andre Sayegh, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale and Acting Police Chief Englebert Ribeiro administered the oath of office to the newest group of recruits to join the Paterson Police Department on Wednesday. “You are the face of the City,” Congressman Bill Pascrell Jr. said. “Whenever you hear of a police officer going south, not doing the right thing, it reflects the entire community of Paterson. I am proud of each and every one of you. My sincerest congratulations. You have a great responsibility. I am heartened by your bravery.”  “Your path will test your integrity,” Ribeiro said. “Your path...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Caldwell’s New Administration Sets A Clear Path For Change at First Meeting of 2023

CALDWELL, NJ -- Mayor Garrett Jones and members of the Caldwell Borough Council met for the first regularly scheduled meeting of the new year on Tuesday. In addition to regularly approved annual housekeeping items that were passed, the new council voted on a number of resolutions that will provide opportunity for a new direction for borough. Advertisements were passed to seek a professional town planner, a structural engineer, an administrative agent for all COAH projects, borough administrator, bond counsel,  forensic accountant, conflict’s counsel, professional engineer and,  a new maintenance operator for the Caldwell Waste Water Treatment plant. An extension of 90 days...
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Maplewood Students Perform In Pebble Players Youth Theater

MAPLEWOOD, NJ – The Pebble Players Youth Theatre 2023 Season opens with SHREK Jr. It is based on the Oscar winning DreamWorks Animation film Shreck Jr. The Musical is a Tony Award winning fairy tale Adventure. The production is Directed by Jayne Meyers, Choreographed by Jennifer Williams, Musical Direction is by Louis Danowsky.  Essa McGowen and Leigha Hamilton of Maplewood are members of the cast. Shreck brings to all the beloved characters from the film to life onstage. "Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wayne Mayor to Remain Part-Time

WAYNE, NJ – The matter was not put to a vote. Before the town council meeting on Wednesday night, TAPinto Wayne reported that the administration asked that the ordinance be withdrawn. During the meeting, the council voted and the ordinance that would’ve made Chris Vergano Wayne’s first full-time mayor was unanimously withdrawn. Conspicuously absent from the meeting was Mayor Chris Vergano himself. Mayor Vergano's Chair Was Unoccupied for the Entire Meeting His chair stood empty on the side dais in the council chambers at town hall. Council President Franco Mazzei told the public that Vergano was not there “for a very good reason.” But...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

State Parole Board Welcomes 23 Officer Recruits, Some Serving Mercer County

TRENTON, NJ -- The New Jersey State Parole Board recently welcomed 23 Parole Officer Recruits to their ranks who will serve around the state after being sworn-in at the agency’s Central Office in Trenton. The Parole Board strives for increased public safety, sustained recidivism rate reductions, and the successful and sustainable reintegration of offenders. Parole officer recruits will serve throughout the state including parts of Mercer County. They will be based of out regional offices located in eight of the 21 counties -- Mercer, Passaic, Monmouth, Hudson, Essex, Camden, Cumberland and Atlantic counties.  “On behalf of the entire State Parole Board, congratulations to these new recruits whose discipline and passion earned...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Are You Ready for a Disaster? Fair Lawn Library Presentation Scheduled for January 24

FAIR LAWN, NJ - Disaster Planning. One would hope it was never needed, but more than one disastrous event has occurred during the last 20 years. Were you ready? Tom Metzler, CEM and Eric Boettcher will discuss the local hazards and vulnerabilities in and around Fair Lawn on Tuesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. Learn tips on how to prepare for and have a plan in place to protect your family in the event of an emergency. ​Participants will receive a free radio, while supplies last. No registration is required for this in-person program.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

An $850,000 Auxiliary Dwelling Unit Is Affordable? In Princeton, Yes, It Is

Princeton, NJ – Owning a home of your own – it’s still part of the American dream. In the dream the path is simple. You begin your adult life as a renter in an apartment. You work hard, you save up, gather a down payment, and then secure a mortgage and buy a starter house. After building up some equity you buy the home-sweet-home of your dreams, where you and the family live happily ever after. If you drive through certain neighborhoods in Princeton (driving because most of these neighborhoods are not walkable), you will see the physical embodiment of this...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sarah Prezioso's Softball Career at Bloomfield High Was Undoubtedly Hall of Fame Material, But Her Class, Persona and Leadership was Even More Special

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For four years, Sarah Prezioso dominated the New Jersey High School softball scene like few other players have. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sara joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso was the player no opposing coach wanted to pitch to. Her power at the plate was astounding. Even...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy