Hundreds Contribute to Livingston's 2023 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Committee for Diversity & Inclusion (LCDI) held its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. (MLK) Day of Service on Monday at the Livingston Senior and Community Center, where many organizations conducted service projects and several speakers shared thoughts on equality and peace with several hundred participants.

Mayor Michael Vieira welcomed attendees and thanked LCDI members for organizing the event, including co-chairs Nalit Patel and Asha Samant as well as former co-chairs Alyse Heilpren and Saba Kahn.

“If only Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was alive today, and if he could take a look at our town of Livingston—a community of diversity and inclusion,” said Vieira. “A community where our residents are a mix of different races and nationalities with different religions, cultures and beliefs. A community who supports each other and comes together and lives together as one community.”

Vieira also spoke of King’s goal to raise the public consciousness of racism and end racial discrimination and segregation.

“Let our town of Livingston live the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” he said.

The recently appointed mayor also shared his favorite MLK quotes, which were, “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk then crawl. But whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward”; and “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate. Only love can do that”; and “Remember, today is not a day off. It’s a day [when we] can volunteer ourselves and help those less fortunate.”

Other speakers included Essex County Commissioner Patricia Sebold; Livingston LGBTQ spokesperson Scott Brody; Jewish representative Spencer Ellenbogen; Christian representative Rev. Dr. Rick Vossler; Asian representative Matthew Zhang; Muslim representative Mehmet Acikel; African American representatives Danica Ghalston and Layla Moore; and Rabbi Simeon Cohen.

Rabbi Simeon Cohen, Cantor Perry Fine and Cantor Sharon Knoller sang "Blowing in the Wind,” and Fine also sang “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

Organizations that attended and conducted service projects were as follows:

Livingston League of Women Voters worked on voter registration.

Livingston Police Department ran an anti-bullying poster contest.

Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors made sandwiches and collected non-perishable food items for the food pantry.

Kiwanis Club of Livingston collected socks, hats and gloves and assembled warm weather kits for the homeless.

Outdoor Service Guides are making thank you cards for local sanitation workers.

West Essex YMCA Togetherhood hosted a craft project.

Lions Club of Livingston conducted a vision screening.

Livingston Rotary Club hosted a craft project on Dr. King’s teachings.

North NJ Chapter of the National Charity League collected books

LHS Jewelry Making Club made jewelry to give to those in need.

Young Men's Service League collected non-perishable food for Bridges Outreach.

MPM HAS collected socks, diapers and wipes to be donated to Livingston Philanthropies for distribution to shelters.

The Livingston Chinese Association had a non-perishable food collection.

LCDI member Simone Anthony-Brown (of Express Yourself Studios) facilitated a story/craft project for children every hour.

Aquinas Academy made bags for the homeless and care bags for sick children. For the bags for the homeless and accepted donations of gloves, ear muffs, packs of hand warmers (can be orders off Amazon), nut free snack bars, boxed dry tuna or chicken (sustainable), trial size deodorants, comb/brush, small boxes of raisins, eight oz water bottles and for the pediatric bags they accepted coloring books, drawing pads, crayons, markers, board and beginner books, Rubik's cube, and small games (that would fit in a string backpack). In addition, AA had those attending the Day of Service make notes to put into the bags.

Stacey Rubinstein, president of Livingston Neighbors Helping Neighbors (LNHN), reported that the group made 700 lunches for the homeless as a result of this event. Noting that local children of all ages helped, Rubinstein thanked Gabby Rosa for “coordinating and securing bread and peanut butter for the event.”

“Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center donated fruit for our lunches and worked alongside us to make the day a success,” said Rubinstein. “Millburn High Key Club decorated the first 300 lunch bags and kids at the event decorated the rest.”

Steadfast LNHN volunteer Nick Santinelli delivered all prepared lunches to Saint Ann's and Saint Michael's in Newark.

“It was so special to have so many students participate in the day's events,” said Heilpern, who credited the hands-on service opportunity for contributing to the success of the day. “It was amazing. People of all ages came to take part in service in honor of Dr. King's legacy.”

In addition to the service projects, Steve Delman of the LCDI introduced the speeches of Rabbi Prinze from B'nai Abraham and Dr. King from the March on Washington. Heilpern explained that Prinze spoke immediately before Dr. King at the march, and Delman told the audience what it was like living through the civil rights movement.

