ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBY

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Two pet dogs perish in early morning shed fire, Lebanon

LEBANON, Ore. — On Wednesday, around 6:58 a.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to a structure fire on the 400 block of Cascade Drive. LFD says the first responding officer reported that a shed was fully engulfed in flames. Officials say that access to the shed was difficult due to multiple vehicles and items in the yard.
LEBANON, OR
KCBY

Woodburn Police ask for help finding missing 25-year-old man

WOODBURN, Ore. — Woodburn Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man. On Thursday, January 12, Santos (Jose) Gomez-Rosales, 25, was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on Monday, January 9, between 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Smith Creek Apartments on 800 Kirksey Street.
WOODBURN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy