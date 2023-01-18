Read full article on original website
ksub590.com
Boys Basketball: Dixie and Desert Hills Go Down to the Wire
The Hangar was electric last night as two of the top teams in the state battled at Dixie High School in one of the best games of the year. Dixie got out to a 10-0 lead in the first two minutes of the game behind great defense and transition buckets. Jordan Roberts lead the flyers with 12 assists on the night.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
BBall: Coldwater JV wins, Frosh fall; Quincy JV remains unbeaten; St. Charles takes win
COLDWATER, MI. — The Coldwater JV Cardinal boys basketball team defeated Lumen Christi Thursday night, winning by the score of 50-47. Leading the way for Coldwater was Bennett McDonald with 12 points and nine rebounds; Julian Thompson with 11 points; Jackson Reilly with 10 points and six rebounds; and Austin Downs with four steals...
Northwestern Postpones Second Straight Game Due to COVID-19
Health and safety issues continue to linger in the Wildcats locker room.
Herald-Journal
West Side boys add two conference wins
The Pirates picked up two big conference wins on the road last week over Malad and Soda Springs. Tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 18, they host Bear Lake at 7:30 p.m. The Bears have just two losses so far this season and will challenge West Side. Friday, Jan. 20 the Pirates host Aberdeen who is sporting a five game winning streak, at 7:30 p.m. The JV team plays at 6 p.m. and freshmen at 4:30 for both games.
Chronicle
T-Birds Blast Bobcats in EvCo Play
Tumwater: L. Brewer 22, Collins 12, Morgan 9, Harroun 6, Oram 5, T. Brewer 4, Malroy 3, Reid 2, Campbell 2, Wilson 2. Led by yet another strong defensive effort, the Tumwater boys basketball team picked up yet another 2A Evergreen Conference win Thursday night at home, 67-23, over Aberdeen.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls basketball: Wolves bounce back after close loss
NORTH LOGAN — It was a little too close for comfort for the Wolves’ liking, but they’ll gladly take the end result against a determined opponent. Green Canyon took the lead for good on a 7-0 second-quarter run and made enough plays on both sides of the ball to earn a 60-52 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball team on Wednesday night.
