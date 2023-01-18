ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Western Mass News was in the courtroom when 27-year-old Byron Salgado-Melendez of Springfield faced a judge in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death and a crosswalk violation.
HOLYOKE, MA
Daily Voice

Man Busted Weeks After Fatal Holyoke Hit-And-Run That Killed 22-Year-Old: Police

Police arrested a man in Springfield this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, authorities announced. Byron Salgado-Melendez was arrested in the Jan. 5 crash near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. Calderon was riding his bike when a car crashed into him and sped away. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police K9 tracks down suspect in woods wanted for strangling girlfriend

A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Man arraigned for manslaughter after allegedly shooting his uncle at West Springfield car wash

SPRINGFIELD — A longstanding family feud touched off a fatal shooting at a West Springfield car wash, according to prosecutors. Paul Roberts, 21, of Bay Street, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in Springfield District Court Tuesday morning. He is accused of shooting a man once in the chest at a Golden Nozzle on Memorial Avenue on Monday.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search to resume Saturday

The ground search for a missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will resume Saturday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Thursday afternoon. Authorities searched a 3-mile radius in the town by ground and air on Tuesday for Tee, 35, and expanded that search radius on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Authorities did not conduct a ground search Thursday.
BROOKFIELD, MA
Bristol Press

Bristol woman pleads not guilty to stabbing woman's eye

BRISTOL – A Bristol woman has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she stabbed a neighbor in the eye. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, faced a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday – where she entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
BRISTOL, CT
