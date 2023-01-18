Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Hartford, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
Related
Trial date set in Frederick Pinney case, suspect charged in connection with murder of TayClair Moore
A trial date has been set for Frederick Pinney, who is charged with the 2014 murder of TayClair Moore in Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Family of deadly West Springfield shooting victim speaks out
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at a West Springfield gas station was arraigned in court on Tuesday and now, the family of the victim is speaking out. The shooting on Monday claimed the life of Akeem Anderson and now, his mother-in-law, Sabrina Ward, is speaking...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Police seek suspect in recent thefts
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are asking for your help identifying a suspect who they said is responsible for multiple thefts. The man is described as having dark hair, dark facial hair, and has been dressed in darker clothes. Police said he is likely connected to...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run appears in court
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect has now been caught following a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened in the city a couple weeks ago. Western Mass News was in the courtroom when 27-year-old Byron Salgado-Melendez of Springfield faced a judge in Holyoke District Court on Wednesday. He entered a not guilty plea and is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death and a crosswalk violation.
Byron Salgado-Melendez charged in connection with Jorge Meeswee Calderon death
A Springfield man was arraigned on charges in connection with the fatal January hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old bicyclist in Holyoke. In Holyoke District Court Wednesday, Byron Salgado-Melendez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Jorge Meeswee Calderon, of Lawrence. Salgado-Melendez faces two...
Man Busted Weeks After Fatal Holyoke Hit-And-Run That Killed 22-Year-Old: Police
Police arrested a man in Springfield this week in connection with the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Jorge Calderon, authorities announced. Byron Salgado-Melendez was arrested in the Jan. 5 crash near the intersection of Cabot and Canal streets just before 8 p.m. Calderon was riding his bike when a car crashed into him and sped away. Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save his life.
Car struck by gunfire on Orange St. in Springfield
Springfield police detectives are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Forest Park neighborhood.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police K9 tracks down suspect in woods wanted for strangling girlfriend
A K9 recently helped Massachusetts State Police capture a domestic violence suspect. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Massachusetts State Police K9 Unit Trooper John Areche heard Holyoke Police Dispatch request K9 assistance to search for a domestic assault suspect who had fled from a residence on Kennedy Circle. Trooper Areche and his partner, Tucker, responded to the home within minutes and learned from Holyoke Officers that the suspect, a 33-year-old man had fled into the woods after reportedly strangling and threatening his girlfriend.
Dangerousness hearing held for Connecticut man involved in New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley
Dangerousness hearing was held Tuesday inside the Eastern Hampshire District Court in Belchertown for a man who was accused of shooting a Hadley man on Mill Valley Road on New Year's Eve.
Fatal Shooting: Suspect At Large After Man Found Dead In New Haven
Police are searching for a suspect after a New Haven man was found shot and killed on a city street. The incident took place in New Haven around 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the area of Chapel Street, near James Street. Police received a call regarding a person down...
westernmassnews.com
Man pleads not guilty after shooting uncle at West Springfield gas station
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Springfield was arraigned at Springfield District Court on Tuesday. 21-year-old Paul Roberts pleaded not guilty in connection to the shooting that happened at a gas station on Memorial Avenue just after 1 p.m. Monday. The victim...
Ware police arrest man after shooting at a 15-year-old
The Ware Police Department was sent to East Court in Ware for a report of a man that was shooting at a 15-year-old juvenile.
Man arraigned for manslaughter after allegedly shooting his uncle at West Springfield car wash
SPRINGFIELD — A longstanding family feud touched off a fatal shooting at a West Springfield car wash, according to prosecutors. Paul Roberts, 21, of Bay Street, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges in Springfield District Court Tuesday morning. He is accused of shooting a man once in the chest at a Golden Nozzle on Memorial Avenue on Monday.
Missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee: Ground search to resume Saturday
The ground search for a missing Brookfield woman Brittany Tee will resume Saturday, Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said Thursday afternoon. Authorities searched a 3-mile radius in the town by ground and air on Tuesday for Tee, 35, and expanded that search radius on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Authorities did not conduct a ground search Thursday.
State Police to hold sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County
The Massachusetts State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints somewhere in Hampden County on Saturday and Sunday.
Massachusetts Man Who Killed Entire Family Set to Be Released
SPRINGFIELD — A man who murdered a family of five — including two young children — by burning them to death in their home nearly four decades ago will be released on parole this year. Clarence Carter was just 17 years old in 1985 when he broke...
Pedestrian dead, driver flees scene in East Hartford
Police in East Hartford are investigating a crash Wednesday night that left a pedestrian dead. Detectives say the the driver fled the scene. The incident occurred around 9:30 in the area of Main and Pitkin Streets.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman pleads not guilty to stabbing woman's eye
BRISTOL – A Bristol woman has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging she stabbed a neighbor in the eye. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, faced a judge in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday – where she entered not guilty pleas to charges of home invasion, first-degree assault and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
theberkshireedge.com
Pittsfield Police Department looking for individuals involved in Bousquet Ski Area incident
Pittsfield — The city’s Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are believed to have been involved in an incident at the Bousquet Ski Area on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, the department has provided two photos of the vehicle that the...
Update on Hadley hit and run that seriously injured 13-year-old boy
Hadley Police and the Northwestern District Attorney's office will be holding a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on a hit and run accident in October that left a 13-year-old boy seriously injured.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0