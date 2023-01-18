The SR-PLN PSD Committee is teaming up with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture to host a monthly Leadership Lunch and Learn webinar in 2023. The Leadership Lunch and Learn Book Review Series, features leadership experts from across the southern region. All webinars will be hosted on the last Wednesday of every month at 1:15 – 2:00 PM (EST) / 12:15 PM – 1:00 PM (CST). Webinars will be hosted and recorded using Zoom webinar, and recording links will be shared.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO