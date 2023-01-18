Read full article on original website
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
mymcmedia.org
From Takoma Park to Annapolis: Moore Sworn in as Governor
Wes Moore and Aruna Miller, who both have strong Montgomery County roots, were sworn in Wednesday afternoon as Maryland’s next governor and lieutenant governor respectively. Moore spent his first four years in Takoma Park, Miller was a delegate in District 15, which includes parts of the county. With his...
wypr.org
Meet the woman in the Moore-Miller administration tapped to lead Maryland's Department of Aging
Gov. Wes Moore appointed Carmel Roques to lead the Maryland Department of Aging this week. For the past decade, Roques led Keswick Multi-Care as CEO, which is a nearly 140-year-old organization that runs a short-term rehabilitation facility and continuing care retirement community in Baltimore. In April 2021, Roques told The...
popville.com
“this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned”
“not sure what happened or how each car ended up where they did, but this intersection is notorious for traffic violence and poorly planned. Very glad no pedestrians appear to have been hurt, as it is also one of the only spots to cross North Capitol Street. The city is aware of the issues with accidents here but favors commuters over the communities that surround it.”
mymcmedia.org
Artists Invited to Enter Bethesda Painting Awards
An area painter could win $10,000 in the 19th annual Bethesda Painting Awards. Bethesda Arts and Entertainment District urges artists in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. to submit their original 2-D painting with oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, encaustic and mixed media. Submission deadline is Feb. 28. The first prize winner...
Wbaltv.com
Howard County considers moving high school start times later
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — The Howard County Public School System is one of many districts across the country weighing whether to start classes later in the morning for high school students. Later start times are already in place in neighboring Anne Arundel County, and now, the issue appears to...
Teens gather to tackle youth violence in DC
WASINGTON (DC News Now) — Teenagers are among the groups of people upset by the recent wave of youth violence across the District. They and adults filled the Thurgood Marshall Center Wednesday night for the annual Youth Summit, discussing topics of concern to them. A lot of that centered around shootings that had taken place […]
D.C. Council Bill Aims To Use Sound Detection And Cameras To Issue Tickets To Loud Vehicles
First, there were speed cameras. Then came red light cameras and stop sign cameras. Now, some D.C. councilmembers want to try a new type of “camera” to identify, and ultimately ticket, noisy vehicles. The Vehicular Noise Reduction Act would create a two-year pilot program to use a combination...
Hagerstown seniors struggle to find affordable housing
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Rent prices have become a problem for senior citizens in Hagerstown amid steady increases all around the DMV. “Trying to find affordable houses here in Hagerstown is really too hard,” Resident Lila Johnson said. “Starting from like ($1,400) up to $1,800 per month, I cannot afford that.” Johnson has […]
Police: Man wanted for bank robbery in Gaithersburg, Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera robbing a bank in Gaithersburg Tuesday afternoon. Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to a Bank of America, located on North Frederick Avenue, around 3:36 p.m. after a report of a robbery.
The richest person in McLean is giving millions away
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in McLean, Virginia- William Conway Junior and the good he has done.
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
Eater
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Giant Food to open its newest Maryland store on Friday
Regional grocery chain Giant Food on Friday will open its newest Maryland location, a 56,000-square-foot market in Crofton, replacing an older location in the area, the retailer announced on Monday. "This new store is designed to be a true one-stop shop for the Crofton community," said Ira Kress, president of...
popville.com
Stabbing Homicide around 9:39pm last night in Dupont Circle
“Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in the 2000 block of P Street, Northwest. At approximately 9:39 pm,. members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon...
fox5dc.com
Mother of Magruder High School shooting victim breaks silence
DERWOOD, Md. - This Saturday marks one year since a shooting occurred inside the boy's bathroom of Col. Zodak Magruder High School, forever changing two teens, their families, and the entire school community. The shooting also sent shockwaves throughout Montgomery County. It was the first time a shooting had taken...
mymcmedia.org
Leaders Break Ground on New Affordable Housing on Randolph Road
Montgomery County leaders broke ground on a new housing project designed to bring 195 affordable homes to residents earning lower incomes. The site, at 4010 Randolph Road in Silver Spring, is the former location of the county’s Department of Recreation administrative offices. The future community consists of eight buildings of various sizes arranged around a half-acre park.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
Bay Net
Lottery Player Crosses Into Maryland, Lands $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize In Clinton
CLINTON, Md. – A Washington, D.C. player says her Lottery loyalties lie with Maryland, especially since she just won $100,000 on the $10 Six Figures scratch-off game. “I still can’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed,” said the D.C. resident, who is going by the pseudonym “Maryland Scratch-Off Lover” for purposes of telling her tale of winning.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
