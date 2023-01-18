ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Collider

Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield

During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
IndieWire

Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
netflixjunkie.com

After Their DC Fiasco and Firing the Rock’s Ex-wife, Henry Cavill Wants to Be Like Dwayne Johnson

After the DC fiasco, Henry Cavill has been occupying the headlines of the news. The British actor reprised his role as Superman at the DCEU after a long break. As soon as he made a comeback via Black Adam, James Gunn axed Snyder’s Justice League, along with other iconic projects. Although the new DC bosses are making new plans for the universe, he made it clear Cavill’s Superman wouldn’t return. Thus, the actor diverted his concentration somewhere else.
Outsider.com

Tom Hanks Opens Up About Famous Gift Tom Cruise Always Sends Him During the Holidays

Keeping delicious traditions alive! Tom Hanks revealed that fellow actor Tom Cruise sends a special gift to him during the holidays every year. During the latest episode of Chef Josh Scherer’s Mythical Kitchen, Tom Hanks stated that the Top Gun star send him a “Tom Cruise Cake” during the holidays. “This cake is so great,” Hanks stated. “You can really only have it once a year.”
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
Collider

'Bel-Air' Season 2 Trailer Sees Will Reverting to His Old Ways

There's just over a month left before fans will return to Bel-Air for Season 2 and Peacock has a new trailer teasing a tumultuous time ahead for Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family. Following a heart-shattering season finale that destroyed the trust between Will and his aunt and uncle, he's now rethinking everything he learned in Bel-Air as a new figure starts gaining influence in his life. This newest look at the upcoming season sees him starting to slip back into the issues that brought him to Bel-Air in the first place - betting on basketball and getting involved in fights - but he also has a chance at greatness thanks to a pro basketball scout. The rest of the Bel-Air family has their problems too as they navigate life with Will around far less.
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...

