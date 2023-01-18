Read full article on original website
Shotgun Wedding’s Josh Duhamel Talks Being Tied To Jennifer Lopez (Literally) Throughout So Much Of The Movie
Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez had to get super close while filming Shotgun Wedding.
Eddie Murphy Shares His First Encounter With Comedy Legend Rodney Dangerfield
During a press tour to promote his new Netflix comedy You People, Academy Award nominee Eddie Murphy talked to Collider about the movie, his career, and comedy in general. The story centers around Ezra (Jonah Hill), a guy who meets, falls in love, and wants to marry a Black girl who is Murphy’s character’s daughter—and what happens when the families meet.
David Duchovny Reveals How Quentin Tarantino Rejected Him During His ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Audition
Reservoir Dogs almost looked very different, as David Duchovny auditioned to be part of Quentin Tarantino’s feature directorial debut. During an exclusive interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub with Duchovny and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for You People, the star also revealed how Tarantino gave him the best rejection of his life.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos
The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos
Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Riley Keough and Husband Ben Smith-Petersen: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Burning love! Riley Keough’s romance with stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen is a Hollywood fairy tale come true after they met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road. “We only started dating after we did re-shoots in Australia because the crew is smaller and I got to meet him,” Keough — the daughter of the late Lisa […]
Anna Kendrick once found a 'year-long text exchange' that proved her now ex-boyfriend had cheated: 'I was right about everything'
After discovering that her ex was cheating on her with another woman, Kendrick spoke to the woman in question.
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
Steven Tyler, Cher, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, Steve Perry and Stevie Nicks are guesting on Dolly Parton's Rock Star album
The line-up of guest vocalists set to appear on Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock album is impressive, to say the least
Sarah Michelle Gellar: ‘I’ll Never Tell My Full Story’ About Working with Joss Whedon on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’
Sarah Michelle Gellar will be staying mum about some of her experiences on set of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” While the iconic series, which aired from 1997 to 2003, has since been cast under a new light following toxic workplace allegations against showrunner Joss Whedon, lead star Gellar has stood by the legacy of the show itself instead of its creator. “I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it. I’ve said all I’m going to say because...
Joe Manganiello discovered that he's part-Black and said he never understood who he was until now
"All of a sudden I can see myself clearly for the first time," Joe Manganiello told Rolling Stone of learning he is a descendant of slaves.
After Their DC Fiasco and Firing the Rock’s Ex-wife, Henry Cavill Wants to Be Like Dwayne Johnson
After the DC fiasco, Henry Cavill has been occupying the headlines of the news. The British actor reprised his role as Superman at the DCEU after a long break. As soon as he made a comeback via Black Adam, James Gunn axed Snyder’s Justice League, along with other iconic projects. Although the new DC bosses are making new plans for the universe, he made it clear Cavill’s Superman wouldn’t return. Thus, the actor diverted his concentration somewhere else.
Tom Hanks Opens Up About Famous Gift Tom Cruise Always Sends Him During the Holidays
Keeping delicious traditions alive! Tom Hanks revealed that fellow actor Tom Cruise sends a special gift to him during the holidays every year. During the latest episode of Chef Josh Scherer’s Mythical Kitchen, Tom Hanks stated that the Top Gun star send him a “Tom Cruise Cake” during the holidays. “This cake is so great,” Hanks stated. “You can really only have it once a year.”
'Mayor of Kingstown' promotional poster edited to remove Jeremy Renner's face injuries as he recovers from snowplow accident
Paramount+ has removed the injuries on Renner's face in the marketing materials out of respect for the actor, who has now returned home from hospital.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress
A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
'Bel-Air' Season 2 Trailer Sees Will Reverting to His Old Ways
There's just over a month left before fans will return to Bel-Air for Season 2 and Peacock has a new trailer teasing a tumultuous time ahead for Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family. Following a heart-shattering season finale that destroyed the trust between Will and his aunt and uncle, he's now rethinking everything he learned in Bel-Air as a new figure starts gaining influence in his life. This newest look at the upcoming season sees him starting to slip back into the issues that brought him to Bel-Air in the first place - betting on basketball and getting involved in fights - but he also has a chance at greatness thanks to a pro basketball scout. The rest of the Bel-Air family has their problems too as they navigate life with Will around far less.
Tom Hanks reveals how kicking Fonzie on Happy Days led to being cast in Splash
Tom Hanks made quite the splash in his guest starring role on Happy Days. So much so that he credits his appearance on the beloved sitcom with getting him his first leading film role, in Ron Howard's 1984 hit ... Splash. Hanks guest starred in the 1982 episode "A Little...
Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed
Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
