Twitch streamer horrified after accidental nudity shown on stream

Twitch streamer Fiona Fan, or fanfan, seems to have evaded a ban even though she showed nudity in a game in an uncomfortably long shower scene. Twitch is famously rigorous when it comes to potential terms of service violations from its users. Last week, JustKeth was banned for the first time for three days for "offering sexual content" through showing her bare feet live on stream which she queried. According to Twitch's community guidelines, streamers will see a ban if they show "content or camera focus on breasts, buttocks, or pelvic region, including poses that deliberately highlight these elements" and "fetishizing behavior or activity." As such, you understand why playing with a pair of fake breasts would be a bannable offence whereas revealing your bare feet is arguably a different contextual case altogether.
dexerto.com

Warzone 2 expert unveils ultimate TAQ-V build to “melt everyone” in Al Mazrah

FaZe Booya, Warzone 2 expert and YouTuber, has unveiled his ultimate TAQ-V loadout that he guarantees will “melt everyone” in the CoD battle royale. Warzone 2’s meta is ever-changing and fluid. The devs’ typical buffs and nerfs, alongside prevailing playstyles, determines which weapons are the most popular at any moment.
PopSugar

The "M3GAN" Dance Continues Its TikTok Reign

Movie theaters, malls, bedrooms, gyms — name a location, and M3GAN's dance has likely been performed there. Months before "M3GAN" even premiered, TikTokers latched onto a particular dance scene from the horror film, re-creating the peculiar moves and spawning a new viral trend. First teased in the trailer last...
Polygon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 2 have been delayed a few weeks

The Call of Duty franchise’s latest season is coming out a bit later than expected. The new season will now launch on Feb. 15 rather than the previously expected date of Feb. 1, Activision announced on Twitter on Wednesday. The season patch, when it arrives, will bring major updates for both Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
epicstream.com

Where to Read Demon Slayer Manga After the Anime

Few series have captured the imagination in recent years quite like Demon Slayer. Fans can’t wait to see more of it animated, but if you want to get ahead of the anime, we have all the info on where to read the Demon Slayer manga after the anime. Table...
IGN

Sony PlayStation Store Top Downloaded Games of 2022 include Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, and More

PlayStation Store has been releasing a blog post each month that details the top downloaded games for the previous month. This list contains 20 games for EU and US/Canada region across every platform they have: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PSVR and Free to Play. Last week, we got to see December 2022's top downloaded games. Now we get to see the top downloaded games for the whole of 2022.
NME

Another gamer commits treason by posting military secrets on ‘War Thunder’ forums

A War Thunder player has posted military secrets on the official forums in a bid to win an argument about the F-16 fighter plane. was originally started in July last year, as a place to share facts, figures and the history of the F-16 Fighting Falcon, which was eventually added to War Thunder during December’s Apex Predators update.
ng-sportingnews.com

Undisputed boxing video game: Release date, cost, trailer, roster, game modes & more

Across multiple sports, there are video games showcasing high-quality action and top-tier stars. About every year, there have been advancements in the gaming world to make the action crisp and allow fans to immerse themselves in the ultimate sports experience. The combat sports world has lacked something gamers can sink...
wegotthiscovered.com

Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise

Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
