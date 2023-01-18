HBO's 'The Last of Us' Draws 4.7 Million Premiere-Night Viewers, Second Biggest Debut in the Premium Network's 'Max' Era

Starz will bring back its signature drama series Outlander for an eighth and final season, but will continue the franchise with a prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Outlander’s 10-episode eighth season will follow an extended 16-episode seventh season, which will debut this summer on Starz, according to network officials. The time-travel drama stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser, along with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Heughan and Balfe also serve as executive producers for the series along with Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.

