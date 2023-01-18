ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HBO's 'The Last of Us' Draws 4.7 Million Premiere-Night Viewers, Second Biggest Debut in the Premium Network's 'Max' Era

By Daniel Frankel
nexttv.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nexttv.com

'Cobra Kai' Will Wrap After Season Six

Netflix will stream a sixth season of Cobra Kai, the network announced January 20, and it will be the final one. “While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger,” creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to fans shared on social media.
nexttv.com

NBCU’s Peacock Cracks 1% Share of Viewing in December: Nielsen

NBCUniversal’s Peacock registered a 1% share of viewing for the first time in December, as streaming lost share for the first time since February as reported by Nielsen. Total TV usage in December was up 0.3% from November, but streaming’s share edged down to 38.1% from 38.2% in November (Nielsen said most of the dip was due to rounding). Cable and broadcast also lost share as video game usage increased.
nexttv.com

OWN Secures 'Insecure' Episodes

OWN will re-run HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Insecure beginning February 7. The Issa Rae-created series, which aired for five seasons on HBO from 2016 to 2021, will debut on OWN with back-to-back episodes starting with the season one pilot, according to the network. Insecure explores the Black female experience...
nexttv.com

Netflix Has Huge Q4, Exceeds Guidance on Revenue and Subscribers

After predicting a huge drop-off in Q4 customer additions, Netflix blew the doors off by adding nearly 7.7 million paid members. Netflix share prices in Nasdaq after-hours trading are spiking well into the double-digit percentages Tuesday, after the streaming giant revealed that it blew the doors off of forecasts for both revenue and subscriber growth in the fourth quarter.
nexttv.com

'Gossip Girl' Comes to End on HBO Max

Gossip Girl has been canceled at HBO Max. The show, a revival of Gossip Girl on The CW, lasted two seasons. Season two launched December 1. The show is about the goings-on at a Manhattan school for elite kids, and an anonymous blogger who shares some secrets. Joshua Safran developed the new series, which debuted in July 2021. Both series are based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.
nexttv.com

Freevee Goes Straight-to-Series on 'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'

Amazon Freevee has greenlit original comedy The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. The show is inspired by the life of Vijal Patel, and is about an Indian family in their first few months after moving to America. There are eight episodes, and Freevee is going straight-to-series on the show. “As told through...
nexttv.com

Ken Lowe To Join Board of Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery said that former Scripps Networks Interactive president and CEO Ken Lowe will join the company’s board of directors, effective April. 2. Lowe will replace former Liberty Media CEO Robert “Dob” Bennett, who is retiring from the board. Lowe was CEO of Scripps Networks when...
nexttv.com

Starz's 'Outlander' To End After Eighth Season

Starz will bring back its signature drama series Outlander for an eighth and final season, but will continue the franchise with a prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Outlander’s 10-episode eighth season will follow an extended 16-episode seventh season, which will debut this summer on Starz, according to network officials. The time-travel drama stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser, along with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Heughan and Balfe also serve as executive producers for the series along with Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.
nexttv.com

Allen Media Group’s Local Now Adds 3 NBC News FAST Channels

Allen Media Group said Local Now, its free streaming service featuring local news and entertainment, is launching three free, ad-supported streaming TV channels from NBC News. The three channels are NBC News Now, Today All Day and Dateline 24/7. “Adding these three excellent NBC News FAST channels is another milestone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy