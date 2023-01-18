HBO's 'The Last of Us' Draws 4.7 Million Premiere-Night Viewers, Second Biggest Debut in the Premium Network's 'Max' Era

Read full article on original website
Related
nexttv.com
NBC's 'Night Court' Reboot Rules: Top Linear Comedy Debut of 2022-23 ... And Best First Day Yet on Peacock
After successfully rebooting Quantum Leap last fall, NBC is enjoying another prosperous trip down 1980s memory lane with its mid-season re-hoisting of half-hour comedy Night Court. Recasting John Larroquette, who played Dan Fielding on the original Night Court from 1984-92, and putting Melissa Rauch behind the bench where the Honorable...
nexttv.com
'Cobra Kai' Will Wrap After Season Six
Netflix will stream a sixth season of Cobra Kai, the network announced January 20, and it will be the final one. “While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger,” creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a letter to fans shared on social media.
nexttv.com
Apple TV Plus Shares Premiere for 'City on Fire,' Other Originals: TCA
Apple TV Plus will premiere drama City on Fire May 12. Based on the novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, there are eight episodes. All are written and executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Three episodes are released on premiere day, with new ones out on Fridays thereafter. The...
nexttv.com
NBCU’s Peacock Cracks 1% Share of Viewing in December: Nielsen
NBCUniversal’s Peacock registered a 1% share of viewing for the first time in December, as streaming lost share for the first time since February as reported by Nielsen. Total TV usage in December was up 0.3% from November, but streaming’s share edged down to 38.1% from 38.2% in November (Nielsen said most of the dip was due to rounding). Cable and broadcast also lost share as video game usage increased.
nexttv.com
OWN Secures 'Insecure' Episodes
OWN will re-run HBO’s Emmy-winning comedy series Insecure beginning February 7. The Issa Rae-created series, which aired for five seasons on HBO from 2016 to 2021, will debut on OWN with back-to-back episodes starting with the season one pilot, according to the network. Insecure explores the Black female experience...
nexttv.com
Netflix Has Huge Q4, Exceeds Guidance on Revenue and Subscribers
After predicting a huge drop-off in Q4 customer additions, Netflix blew the doors off by adding nearly 7.7 million paid members. Netflix share prices in Nasdaq after-hours trading are spiking well into the double-digit percentages Tuesday, after the streaming giant revealed that it blew the doors off of forecasts for both revenue and subscriber growth in the fourth quarter.
nexttv.com
'Gossip Girl' Comes to End on HBO Max
Gossip Girl has been canceled at HBO Max. The show, a revival of Gossip Girl on The CW, lasted two seasons. Season two launched December 1. The show is about the goings-on at a Manhattan school for elite kids, and an anonymous blogger who shares some secrets. Joshua Safran developed the new series, which debuted in July 2021. Both series are based on the novels by Cecily von Ziegesar.
nexttv.com
Freevee Goes Straight-to-Series on 'The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh'
Amazon Freevee has greenlit original comedy The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh. The show is inspired by the life of Vijal Patel, and is about an Indian family in their first few months after moving to America. There are eight episodes, and Freevee is going straight-to-series on the show. “As told through...
nexttv.com
Netflix's Hastings Moves to Exec Chairman, with Greg Peters Now Listed as 'Co-CEO' Alongside Ted Sarandos
Also, Bela Bajaria is upped to chief content officer, and Scott Stuber becomes chairman of Netflix Film following huge Q4 gains for the streaming company. Netflix announced a series of key title promotions for its top-level managers ... starting at the very top, with Reed Hastings moving up from co-CEO to executive chairman.
nexttv.com
Ken Lowe To Join Board of Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery said that former Scripps Networks Interactive president and CEO Ken Lowe will join the company’s board of directors, effective April. 2. Lowe will replace former Liberty Media CEO Robert “Dob” Bennett, who is retiring from the board. Lowe was CEO of Scripps Networks when...
nexttv.com
Starz's 'Outlander' To End After Eighth Season
Starz will bring back its signature drama series Outlander for an eighth and final season, but will continue the franchise with a prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Outlander’s 10-episode eighth season will follow an extended 16-episode seventh season, which will debut this summer on Starz, according to network officials. The time-travel drama stars Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser, along with Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Heughan and Balfe also serve as executive producers for the series along with Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg.
nexttv.com
Allen Media Group’s Local Now Adds 3 NBC News FAST Channels
Allen Media Group said Local Now, its free streaming service featuring local news and entertainment, is launching three free, ad-supported streaming TV channels from NBC News. The three channels are NBC News Now, Today All Day and Dateline 24/7. “Adding these three excellent NBC News FAST channels is another milestone...
Comments / 0