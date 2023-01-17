ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Snow advisory until early Sunday morning

OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
SALINE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming

KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
KEARNEY, NE
KCCI.com

13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man

AURORA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory for one member of an Aurora couple is canceled. The EMA for Robert Proctor has been automatically canceled by law enforcement because he has been missing for longer than 72 hours. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police on...
AURORA, NE
klkntv.com

Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.

SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
CHEYENNE, WY
KSNB Local4

GIPD arrests two women for drug possession

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
HALL COUNTY, NE
