Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Grand Island police confirm sighting of Aurora couple as search continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities on Friday confirmed a sighting of a missing Aurora couple. The Grand Island Police Department says it has new information regarding the movements of Robert and Loveda Proctor. With the help of the community, police say they placed the Proctors outside of Grand Island...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
News Channel Nebraska
Interstate 80 now closed near Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Conditions deteriorated in Grand Island overnight, causing further closures on Interstate 80 and Highway 30. While it seemed that it wasn’t going to snow around 2 p.m., the snow started to pile up and hadn't stopped until the early morning hours of Thursday. According to...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
klkntv.com
Police: Man broke into Grand Island home, made midnight snack
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is behind bars after police say he walked into a home for an unauthorized late-night snack. The Grand Island Police Department says Timothy Byers was found inside a home that didn’t belong to him Friday. Some time before 11 p.m., Byers reportedly...
News Channel Nebraska
I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
KCCI.com
13-year-old girl leads Nebraska authorities on high-speed chase
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said a 13-year-old girl led troopers on a high-speed chase on Monday night. Her passenger was an 11-year-old boy, according to authorities. The state patrol said they were the only two people in a Nissan Pathfinder traveling about 35 mph on...
klkntv.com
Man wanted in 2 counties put up fight when Grand Island officer found him, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Grand Island Police officer had his hands full when a man tried to flee from arrest last weekend. Police said Kelvin Macedo was seen in a car associated with a missing and endangered person, causing officers to perform a traffic stop. The officer thought...
WOWT
Endangered Missing Advisory canceled for Aurora man
AURORA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Endangered Missing Advisory for one member of an Aurora couple is canceled. The EMA for Robert Proctor has been automatically canceled by law enforcement because he has been missing for longer than 72 hours. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported missing to Aurora Police on...
klkntv.com
Flames engulf vehicle after crash in rural Nebraska, killing one man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man is dead after a fiery crash Tuesday in rural Nance County, authorities say. Just before 6 p.m., authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22 near Genoa, according to the Nance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a Chevy Suburban was...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
klkntv.com
Two Colorado kids found with marijuana, gun after high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy from Colorado were arrested Monday night after a high-speed pursuit with troopers near Kearney. Around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder crawling east at about 35 mph on Interstate 80, just southeast of Kearney. The trooper...
Nebraska State Patrol stops 2 children after high-speed pursuit on I-80
The driver was identified as a 13-year-old female. The passenger was identified as an 11-year-old male. Both were placed in protective custody.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests two women for drug possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two women are behind bars in Hall County, after Grand Island Police found them in possession of drugs on a traffic stop. GIPD says 31-year old Karla Miranda and 26-year old Victoria Lathrop were stopped after officers noticed the car they were in had no license plates.
police1.com
Police Officer – Columbus, NE
$Keep your current hourly rate of pay, vacation, sick and comp hours will carry over you accrue new hours annual. Nebraska Certified Officers - $5000 Sign on Bonus. Keep your. current hourly rate of pay comparable to Columbus. Your vacation,. sick and comp hours will carry over and you would...
Comments / 0