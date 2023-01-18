ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans

The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
EW.com

Leslie Jordan's cause of death confirmed as sudden cardiac dysfunction

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed as "sudden cardiac dysfunction" by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The Emmy-winning actor died Oct. 24 when the medical emergency caused him to crash his vehicle into the side of a building in Los Angeles. He was 67. According to an autopsy report obtained by EW on Thursday, Jordan's death was from natural causes, and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was a secondary factor.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy