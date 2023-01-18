Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
Fans React to Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Singing Karaoke With the Country Star
Miranda Lambert's husband isn't a singer. But he joined her for some karaoke, which allowed fans to witness his voice for themselves.
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Loretta Lynn Once ‘Walked Right up on’ Rod Stewart on the Street: ‘I Got Acquainted Real Fast’
Music stars Loretta Lynn and Rod Stewart once had a chance encounter on a New York street, during which they "got acquainted real fast," and he did something he told her he hadn't done in 25 years.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Darius Rucker Reacted to Post Malone’s Cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’
Darius Rucker hit a career milestone around the time Post Malone recorded Hootie & the Blowfish's "Only Wanna Be with You."
Lisa Marie Presley obituary
As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
'90s Rock Band Confirms Reunion Plans
The beloved hard rock band Mr. Big is planning a reunion tour in 2023, and fans are getting hyped. Frontman Eric Martin shared the news in an interview with The Metal Voice last week, and he seemed confident that he and his bandmates would be back on the road soon. Martin told fans to look out for dates sometime in the summer.
Has Miranda Lambert Ever Had a No. 1 Hit Song?
Given that Miranda Lambert is entrenched in country and stays true to her identity, the Billboard Hot 100 may not be something she wants to conquer.
Leslie Jordan's cause of death confirmed as sudden cardiac dysfunction
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed as "sudden cardiac dysfunction" by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The Emmy-winning actor died Oct. 24 when the medical emergency caused him to crash his vehicle into the side of a building in Los Angeles. He was 67. According to an autopsy report obtained by EW on Thursday, Jordan's death was from natural causes, and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was a secondary factor.
