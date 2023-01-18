Read full article on original website
Carscoops
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
Agriculture Online
Malaysia's egg shortage sets Indian hatcheries on path for record exports
MUMBAI/KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 (Reuters) - India is set to export a record 50 million eggs this month, boosted by sales to Malaysia, where there have been acute shortages as soaring feed prices caused by the Ukraine war forced many small-scale farmers to cut output, industry officials said. Middle Eastern...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports rise 6% to 17.67 mln tonnes on year
(Adds details and note on issues with data for Germany, Italy) PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July reached 17.67 million tonnes by Jan. 15, up 6% from 16.63 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday. A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 7.50 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania and Germany with 2.01 million each, Latvia with 1.62 million and Lithuania with 1.44 million. The Commission listed the EU's top five soft wheat export destinations by Jan. 15 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Morocco 2,515,275 14.2% 600,266 3.6% Algeria 2,220,201 12.6% 2,666,005 16.0% Egypt 1,628,206 9.2% 1,515,000 9.1% Nigeria 1,380,774 7.8% 1,238,831 7.5% Saudi Arabia 982,270 5.6% 519,932 3.1% EU maize imports were at 15.66 million tonnes, 88% above a year earlier of 8.31 million. A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize import flows into the EU. Spain remained the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 5.77 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.72 million, Portugal with 1.27 million, Poland with 1.26 million, and Italy with 920,000, the data showed. The Commission listed the five top maize import origins so far in 2022/23 as follows: 2022/23 2021/22 Ukraine 7,274,496 46.4% 3,730,582 44.9% Brazil 7,141,416 45.6% 3,169,109 38.1% Canada 439,603 2.8% 509,854 6.1% Serbia 341,307 2.2% 492,908 5.9% Russia 93,514 0.6% 125,222 1.5% EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 3.06 million tonnes, down 39% against 5.05 million a year ago. Traders, though, expect barley exports to pick up after large sales of French barley to China for loading from January. The Commission added that it was still experiencing issues in compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy. Export data submitted by Germany from November may be inaccurate following the country's switch to a new declaration system, while for Italy import data was available only until November, it said in a note. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Jon Boyle and Sharon Singleton)
Agriculture Online
Indonesia aims to launch palm oil benchmark price by June - trade minister
JAKARTA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia plans to launch a crude palm oil benchmark price by June, the country's trade minister said on Thursday. "If possible, before June we will have the palm oil (benchmark price), and no longer have to rely on Kuala Lumpur. We have more palm oil than them, why are we following Malaysia?" Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said at a meeting held by the Commodity Futures Trading Authority, a unit under the Trade Ministry.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast raised on North Africa demand
FranceAgriMer now sees non-EU soft wheat exports at 10.6 mln T. French wheat seen competitive in N. Africa against Russia. Soft wheat stocks forecast cut; barley, corn stocks revised up. (Adds comments from news conference) By Gus Trompiz. Jan 18 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday increased for a...
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
China looks to weaken US dollar with petroyuan as oil producers rally to Beijing, and Russia has 'become an Asian nation,' analyst says
Russia's war on Ukraine triggered a larger embrace of the yuan for oil sales which could shift the crude market. Kpler lead crude analyst Viktor Katona told Insider that Russia has essentially "become an Asian nation." The birth of a so-called petroyuan could spread across Asia for crude transactions, he...
British firms' race to exit Taiwan ahead of Chinese invasion
Brompton Bicycle, which manufactures commuter-friendly foldable pedal bikes out of parts sourced from both Taiwan and China, has sounded the alarm over the disruption and invasion would cause.
brytfmonline.com
Everyone from China refuses to come to the country
The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
China warns US not to cross 'red line' on Taiwan, use 'salami tactics'
China is warning the U.S. not to use "salami tactics" and stop challenging Beijing's "red line" on Taiwan, which it regards as its own territory.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
China Outshines U.S. as Global Scramble for Bases Heats Up
China has extensive economic interests abroad and is seeking a global military presence to protect them and to project power - including in the South Pacific.
watchers.news
Very strong and shallow M7.0 earthquake hits northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia
A very strong and shallow earthquake registered by the USGS hit the northern Molucca Sea, Indonesia at 06:06 UTC on January 18, 2023 (15:06 LT). The agency is reporting a depth of 48 km (29.8 miles). BMKG is reporting M7.1 at a depth of 64 km (39.7 miles); EMSC reporting M7.1 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).
msn.com
China Signals Military Response as U.S., Japan Accelerate Defense Plans
China on Thursday signaled plans to retaliate militarily to new security initiatives between Japan and the U.S., warning that the allies’ accelerated cooperation will create new threats for themselves in the region. Citing a Chinese military analyst, the English-language Global Times newspaper warned that if Japan continued dramatic increases...
India on its path to surpass China as worlds most populated nation and what this may mean for the world
India is expected to surpass China as the worlds most populated nation in all the world this year of 2023. In a recent census of the global population which was recently presented by a top representative of the United Nations on November 15, 2022, reported accumulated data proving that the population has increased and has finally hit the 8 billion mark, with India credited in being a major contributor to that achievement. A report done in 2022, which was done by the World Population Prospects showed additional data for both India and China. India's population has reached an enormous quantity of 1.412 billion compared to China’s 1.426 billion. India's growth may deem to be important as they may come to gain a seat in the U.N. Council becoming a major influence force for the global political atmosphere.
Agriculture Online
China state planner is confident of grain supply
BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has the ability and foundation to ensure the safe supply of grain, despite the challenges the market is facing, a National Development and Reform Commission spokesperson told a news briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Editing by Kim Coghill) © Copyright...
Agriculture Online
Trial projects for commercialisation of GMO corn, soybeans progressing-China agri ministry
BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Trial projects for the commercialisation of genetically modified corn and soybeans are progressing smoothly, China's agriculture ministry official said on Wednesday. China's sow herd at the end of 2022 was slightly higher than reasonable levels, said Zeng Yande, chief agronomist and director of the development...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Egypt raises local wheat procurement price 44% amid inflation
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Egypt has set its wheat procurement price at 1,250 Egyptian pounds ($42.23) per ardeb (150 kilograms) for the 2023 local procurement season, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on state TV on Wednesday. The new price is around 44% higher than last season's procurement price of 865-885...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Brazil says China, Indonesia cleared several Brazilian meatpackers for exports
BRASILIA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China has lifted bans on three Brazilian meatpackers, including two poultry plants and one beef plant, Agriculture Minister Carlos Favaro told reporters on Wednesday. He also said Indonesia cleared 11 Brazilian beef plants to export into the country. In a written statement, the ministry added...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's CTC expects more genetically modified sugarcane use after China approval
SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Centro de Tecnologia Canavieira (CTC) expects its home country to accelerate the adoption of its genetically modified (GM) sugarcane after China approved imports of two varieties, CTC told Reuters on Tuesday. The varieties, CTC20Bt and CTC9001Bt, are resistant to stem-boring insects, a pest...
