ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

This Apple Watch Series 7 deal is seriously tempting

By Spencer Hart
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00tIMN_0kIQ2VD500

The Apple Watch Series 7 Nike Cellular edition recently had its price dropped to below £400. That's a great price for an amazing smartwatch, and the good news is that this low price is still available at Currys. Apple discounts are few and far between so now is a great time to take advantage of this top deal.

Apple Watch Series 7: was £469, now £399 at Currys

Rated 5 stars by T3 in our Apple Watch Series 7 review , the Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best smartwatches on the market today. It's rated well in terms of smartphone compatibility, price, tracking, size and battery life.

Originally priced at £469, the Apple Watch Series 7 is now £399 at Currys , saving shoppers £70 on this premium smartwatch model. This might not look like a huge discount but Apple deals are hard to come by especially on their relatively new models.

This deal is running on 41mm Starlight Aluminium with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sport Band. It has a cellular 4G connection, so can be used without your iPhone present.

To shop the Apple Watch Series 7 deal at Currys, click the link above or keep reading for all the details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VI07x_0kIQ2VD500

Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular 4G - Starlight Aluminium with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sport Band, 41 mm: was £469, now £399 at Currys
The Apple Watch Series 7 is packed full of features and can track your workouts, pay for your orders and reply to texts all from your wrist. The ultra-oversized screen is a huge upgrade from previous models and despite its big size, it's super comfortable to wear throughout all your activities. This price is only available on the Starlight Aluminium with Pure Platinum & Black Nike Sport Band colour. View Deal

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 7

Apple launched the Apple Watch Series 7 in September 2021, replacing its previous iteration of the Apple Watch Series 6. The screen is 20% larger by area than the Series 6 and with smaller bezels so the pixels look to meet the full size of the frame. This big screen makes it easier to use and is much brighter with its Always-on retina display.

The Apple Watch Series 7 has a huge focus on health and fitness. It can measure your heart rate and blood oxygen with its powerful sensor and tracks your daily activity. With its regular ECG tracking, the Apple Watch Series 7 can call emergency services if you’ve fallen over and will recommend users see a doctor if they detect something irregular. It also gives you reports and analytics on your workouts and you can track all kinds of exercises through the Fitness app on your iPhone.

When you connect your iPhone to the Apple Watch Series 7, you can pay for your orders, take calls and reply to texts and emails. It’s easily the best Apple smartwatch available today so if you’ve been looking to get your hands on one for a while, this deal from Amazon is worth taking advantage of.

If you're interested in a different Apple model or a different smartwatch brand all together, check out the Apple Watch SE deal and the Garmin Venu which has received a £150 price cut at John Lewis.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. This means that it enters 2023 with a very strong lineup of products, and a lot less "old stuff" than we've seen in previous years.
9to5Mac

iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone

IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
Cult of Mac

iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.

Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Phone Arena

It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time

If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $299 iPad deal is still available for January 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's iPad 9th Generation is $30 off at Amazon this first week in January. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip below $300, today is the day — with the standard 64GB WiFi model in Silver available at the reduced price.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Satchel Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
msn.com

Costco Has a Bizarre New Food Court Hack That Is Taking the Internet By Storm

Costco aficionados can be an inventive bunch. Not long ago, one warehouse club member-slash-innovator decided to combine two of Costco's most popular food court items: wrapping the forever-affordable hot dog in a mass of cheese pulled from a slice of pizza—a dubious move that nonetheless became a social media phenomenon.
CNET

It Might Be Time to Say Goodbye to Apple's Cheapest iPhone

An iPhone that provides almost the same performance as the iPhone 14 for roughly half the price sounds like a great idea, right? Apparently not. If analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is to be believed, Apple may scrap the next version of its wallet-friendly iPhone SE, which was expected to arrive next year.
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Apple Insider

Apple plans microLED displays in everything after 2024 Apple Watch Ultra update

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's use of microLED will explode to its entire product line after an update to theApple Watch Ultra in 2024. After spending some six years on its own custom-created microLED displays, codenamed T159 back...
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
T3

T3

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy