HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Coast Guard says it is tracking a Russian vessel that has been spotted off the coast of the Hawaiian Islands over the last few weeks. The vessel is thought to be an intelligence gathering ship, Coast Guard officials said. The Coast Guard says it is coordinating with the Department of Defense (DoD), monitoring the ship’s movements to “encourage international maritime norms.”

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO