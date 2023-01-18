Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
18-year-old in serious condition after Santa Rosa shooting
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — An 18-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after a shooting in Santa Rosa Thursday afternoon, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. SRPD was notified about the shooting on the 2900 block of Dutton Meadow at 2:16 p.m. Multiple people saw a victim lying on the sidewalk on […]
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-county investigation related to San Pablo shooting
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A multi-county agency investigation was launched Thursday morning related to a shooting in San Pablo late last year, police said. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar said multiple agencies were issuing search warrants. KTVU cameras captured some of that police activity in Union City. Bubar said...
KCRA.com
Carjacker kills 2 women in south Sacramento collision near Florin Road, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two women are dead after a man in a stolen SUV ran a red light and crashed into them, Sacramento officials said. That man, who was later found to be under the influence, was arrested while he was trying to steal another vehicle. The California Highway...
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Antioch McDonald's
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A victim is in critical condition after being shot outside an Antioch McDonald’s Thursday evening, the Antioch Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Police responded to the incident at 4440 Lone Tree Way at 5:37 p.m. The shooting occurred in the parking lot, and the victim ran into McDonald’s and collapsed after […]
ksro.com
Another Dispensary Robbed, This Time in Petaluma: Three Arrested
A second Sonoma County dispensary was the target of thieves this week. The Petaluma Police officers responded to a burglary report at Down Under Industries early Tuesday morning on Ely Road North. When officers arrived, four vehicles took off. Three of the cars matched descriptions of the ones involved in the robbery at Doobie Nights earlier this week. Cops tried to pull over the vehicles, but after speeds reached over 100 miles per hour, the chase was ended due to safety. One of the vehicles that had exited Highway 101 at San Antonio Road was located and after a chase, it crashed into fence and the suspects fled on food. Three suspects from Oakland and San Pablo were captured and booked on multiple charges.
Alameda suspect arrested after pointing gun at car in Jack in the Box drive-thru: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested after pointing a gun at a car during an attempted robbery at a Jack in the Box drive-thru Wednesday afternoon, the Alameda Police Department said in a Facebook post. The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located at 1257 Park St. where […]
Antioch officer saves drowning man, pulls him out of canal
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch police K-9 handler used his special equipment to save a drowning man from a canal on Jan. 6, according to the Antioch Police Department. The officer, Kyle Smith, was first on the scene at Deer Valley Road and Carpenteria Drive for reports of a man drowning. Smith said he […]
Double fatal collision in Sacramento began as robbery
(KTXL) — A three-car collision that killed two people in South Sacramento on Thursday started as an attempted robbery according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, a man attempted to steal a woman’s purse near French Road and Gerber Road. When he was unsuccessful in stealing the purse he stole […]
Tracy High School temporarily locked down after shots fired nearby
TRACY, Calif. — Tracy High School was placed on a temporary lockdown just after 1 p.m. Thursday after police received multiple reports of shots fired nearby. According to Tracy Police Department, multiple 911 calls were received about shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Central Avenue. The...
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case Murders
DNA connected these California murders that were committed 16 years apart. In June 2022, an arrest was made, closing two cold cases in California. Seventy-six-year-old James Ray Gary was identified in a sexual assault case in 2021. Evidence from that case had been submitted to the state’s database and hit matches on two cold cases.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pittsburg Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Concord
The California Highway Patrol is searching for a driver allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 19-year-old Pittsburg man on January 1, 2023. The incident occurred along the shoulder of State Route 4 in the vicinity of the Port Chicago Highway in Concord, officials said. Details on the...
thesfnews.com
Two Mission District Homicide Suspects Arrested By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department in connection to a homicide that transpired in the Mission District on August 21, 2022. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:26am, officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to Mission Street and 19th Street on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, officers found three victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, and one victim suffering from other non-life-threatening injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
Crews search for SFSU student who disappeared while swimming at Pacifica beach
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are searching for a missing swimmer who was in the ocean along Esplanade Beach, the Pacifica Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. Authorities received a call around 10:30 a.m. regarding a report that a man was struck by a large wave and pulled away from the shore. The […]
NBC Bay Area
Palo Alto Police Investigate Bizarre Missing Dog Case
There's a bizarre missing dog case on the Peninsula that has a Palo Alto woman distraught and police scratching their heads. The woman said she handed over her purebred German Shepherd to a trainer and got back a different dog instead. NBC Bay Area Investigative Reporter Hilda Gutierrez has more...
22-year-old woman killed in head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says
A 22-year-old woman from San Jose has died after a head-on crash in Merced County Thursday morning.
Suspects allegedly involved in string of armed robberies arrested
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — The Hayward Police Department arrested two men officials said were involved in a string of armed robberies, during one of which the suspects stole two French bulldogs. After a several-hour standoff on Geneva Avenue, Hayward police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects involved in at least four […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man kills himself at Santa Rita Jail in 1st suicide of year
DUBLIN, Calif. - A man has killed himself at Santa Rita Jail, the first suicide of 2023 and the 62nd death at this facility since 2014. Stephen Lofton, 38, hanged himself Tuesday at 8 p.m., according to Alameda County Sheriff's Lt. Tya Modeste. A source said he was living in Housing Unit 6.
Novato police search for man who disappeared after going for jog
The Novato Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since he went out for a jog Monday morning.
