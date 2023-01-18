ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller

RIYADH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team.
SB Nation

Roberto Firmino: I’m Happy And Want To Stay At Liverpool

Roberto Firmino is still without an extension as the final months of his current contract tick ominously down. With the arrivals of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the past year signaling the evolution of the Liverpool attack, and manager Jurgen Klopp facing scrutiny for being too loyal to the old guard, there are fears around Anfield that the beloved Brazilian might be facing the end of his tenure on Merseyside.
CBS Sports

This might be the last time we see Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo; plus, Milan Derby (Supercoppa) picks

Welcome to Wednesday's Golazo Starting XI newsletter. I'm Mike Goodman and we are looking back at the USWNT in action while you were probably sleeping. We are also looking ahead at two big games in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia: The Milan Derby for the Supercoppa Italiana crown on Wednesday and maybe the last time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other as PSG take on a makeshift All-Star squad from Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal FC. There's something for everyone, so let's get to it.

