Welcome to Wednesday's Golazo Starting XI newsletter. I'm Mike Goodman and we are looking back at the USWNT in action while you were probably sleeping. We are also looking ahead at two big games in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia: The Milan Derby for the Supercoppa Italiana crown on Wednesday and maybe the last time Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other as PSG take on a makeshift All-Star squad from Al Nassr FC and Al Hilal FC. There's something for everyone, so let's get to it.

2 DAYS AGO