Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement
Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
FOX Sports
Los Angeles faces Utah on 4-game road skid
Los Angeles Clippers (23-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak. The Jazz have gone 17-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0%...
Camera angle proves Nikola Jokic elbowed Naz Reid in the face
Jokic was called for a foul before a replay review overturned the call.
Clippers, Timberwolves Pursuing Mike Conley Trade
The Utah Jazz began the 2022-23 NBA season as the most surprising team in the league. How did a team that moved on from Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Royce O’Neale manage to get off to one of the hottest starts in the league?. As many expected,...
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
msn.com
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
BREAKING: Luka Doncic's Final Injury Status For Hawks-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to available for Wednesday’s game.
SB Nation
The Grizzlies are hotter than the sun
Yet another memorable nine-game night in the NBA is in the books, one that brimmed with potential playoff previews and outings that will make perfect cornerstone arguments for All-Star campaigns aplenty. Let’s recap the scores. Grizzlies down Cavs with late tip-in to win 11th straight, 115-114 The night’s one...
Murray, Jokic help Nuggets rally past Timberwolves 122-118
Jamal Murray hit a go-ahead floater with 55.9 seconds remaining, Nikola Jokic broke Denver's record for assists on the way to his 14th triple-double of the season, and the Nuggets rallied for a 122-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.Jokic finished with 31 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds as he navigated foul trouble. The two-time reigning NBA MVP passed Alex English for the most assists in team history. Jokic has 3,686 career assists in 568 games — English recorded 3,679 over 837 games in a Denver uniform.Jokic's teammates made sure to appreciate the achievement."We clapped a little bit,"...
Raptors Squander Another Should-Be Victory Against Undermanned Timberwolves
The Toronto Raptors got a season's best 29 points from Scottie Barnes but struggled in the clutch in an embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves
BBC
NBA round-up: Nikola Jokic breaks Denver Nuggets assist record in win over Minnesota Timberwolves
Serbian Nikola Jokic became the Denver Nuggets' record assist maker in a 122-118 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Jokic, the winner of the past two NBA Most Valuable Player awards, made his 3,680th career assist to go past Alex English's record for the franchise. Former Utah Jazz...
FOX Sports
Nuggets play the Pacers on 8-game win streak
Indiana Pacers (23-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (32-13, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver looks to keep its eight-game win streak going when the Nuggets take on Indiana. The Nuggets are 21-3 on their home court. Denver ranks eighth in the Western Conference with...
Tyrese Haliburton still out as Pacers face high-flying Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers were rolling two weeks ago but have stumbled since, losing five straight while missing their top scorer
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Jazz
Brooklyn Nets (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (24-24, sixth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 227.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn into a matchup with Utah. He's seventh in the league scoring 29.7 points per game. The Jazz are...
FOX Sports
Green leads Houston against Minnesota after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-35, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jalen Green scored 41 points in the Rockets' 122-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves are 14-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is seventh...
CBS Sports shakes up Top 25 and 1 after turbulent night in college hoops for ranked teams
College basketball has had a topsy-turvy week already, with five ranked teams losing on Wednesday night and three more losing on Tuesday, including No. 2 Kansas. As a result, CBSSports.com has released its updated “Top 25 and 1” to reflect anticipated changes to the next batch of rankings.
