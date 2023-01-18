Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Medford Community Fund announces $230k in grants
Medford’s Community Fund announced on Jan. 6 that it awarded over $230,000 in grants to 25 local nonprofits. “The work being done by these nonprofits is critical to supporting our residents and by providing this funding the awardees will be able to make adjustments and improvements to their operations that will lead to more meaningful and engaging experiences for the community,” Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.
Tufts Daily
Letter from the Editor in Chief: Welcome back to the Hill
Welcome back to Medford/Somerville, and welcome back to your beloved source of campus and local news, the Daily. My name is Julia Shannon-Grillo, and as the Daily’s 87th editor in chief, it is my duty to commemorate the new semester by sharing what I hope the Daily can provide for you this spring. I’ll also do my best to impart a few bits of wisdom here and there — please take them with a grain of salt. Next week, the managing board will share a more detailed description of the Daily’s production process and a content overview for the semester. For now, lend me your ears (and your eyes).
Team redeveloping vacant lot in Roxbury hopes to bring new energy to neighborhood
BOSTON - Last fall, WBZ first told you about the steps being taken to develop Parcel P-3 in Roxbury. That's also when HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace received the endorsement from The Roxbury Strategic Masterplan Oversight Committee. The property includes nearly eight acres of land that's been a part of development discussions in Boston for decades. On Thursday afternoon, the Boston Planning and Development Agency Board voted to tentatively designate HYM Investment Group and My City at Peace to redevelop Parcel P3 in Roxbury. WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole met with two members of the team at OnyxGroup...
Tufts Daily
Tufts receives 34,000+ applications for undergraduate class of 2027￼
Tufts announced on Jan. 17 that it received more than 34,000 applications for the undergraduate class of 2027. The application pool is the university’s most diverse in history, according to Dean of Admissions JT Duck. The applications, which represent Early Decision I and II as well as Regular Decision...
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
NHPR
New Massachusetts auditor to scrutinize state agencies, contractors with equity lens
Diana DiZoglio was worn in as the new state auditor, Wednesday in her hometown, at Methuen High School. Before her swearing in, DiZoglio said she wants to expand the role of the auditor beyond financial scrutiny, and to include a social justice and equity lens on her audits. DiZoglio explains how much help she's gotten during the transition from the now-former auditor, Suzanne Bump.
Question Everything: Why are names of former mayors still on Boston signs?
BOSTON -- Signage is all over the city of Boston, populating the landscape like a search for Dunkin' on Google Maps. All too often, the signs on parks, benches, and neighborhood entryways bear the name of former Mayors, and not the current one. The question is, how come? "We have had a lot to do, so putting my name everywhere has not been at the top of the list," laughs Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Changing the names on all of the signs in the city is a daunting task. Representatives in the Mayor's Office say there is no database coordinating...
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
iheart.com
No More Rats: Brookline Residents Take On Town's Rodent Infestation
BROOKLINE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Taking a page out New York City Mayor Eric Adams' war campaign against rats, Brookline residents are taking the town's rodent problem into their own hands with a new petition. Retirees Fran Perler and Marilyn Rosenbaum tell WBZ's James Rojas that they've made it...
A Massachusetts City is the BEST At Wordle! Are They Cheating?
I don't think I will ever understood all the hype around Wordle. The word game that quickly swept the nation since its inception has people addicted! It turns out that a city in Massachusetts is really good at Wordle! They're so good that they are ranked among the top five cities in the nation at the game! How does that even happen? So, what makes them so good?
quincyquarry.com
Weymouth hosers top Quincy hosers #mayorhedlund #weymouthfirefighters, #mayorkoch #quincyfirefighters fight
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Weymouth Massachusetts’ Fire Department has rolled out Community Connect to its arsenal of tools to address local emergencies. Community Connect is a secure app of a sort that will allows Weymouth residents...
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Dorchester Reporter
Morrissey property that includes Lambert's, Puritan Plaza is up for sale
Lambert’s Rainbow Market — and the adjacent Puritan Plaza shopping center on Morrissey Boulevard— is on the market. The 3.63 acre property at 777 Morrissey Blvd. is being offered for sale along with another Lambert’s location in Westwood, MA, according to a listing from the commercial real estate company Newmark, which says it has been retained two sell the two properties. The property is currently owned by a trust controlled by the Lambert family.
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax Increase
Hundreds of Massachusetts homeowners are livid due to property tax bills that have increased as much as 135% since last year. A report from Boston's WCVB notes that the town of Lunenburg is facing immense backlash from residents. Per the news network, the massive property tax increase means that many homeowners in the municipality will have to pay thousands of dollars more than they expected to this year.
reverejournal.com
Vertuccio and Vazza Funeral Homes Announce Merger
The following announcement comes from Vertuccio Smith and Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals. “To all our families, friends, and residents of Revere, East Boston, and surrounding areas of the North Shore,. We would like to announce that after 37 years of caring for thousands of families at our Broadway location,...
Report recommends Boston Public Schools look into forming its own police department
BOSTON - An outside consulting group is recommending that Boston Public Schools should look into forming its own police department.As part of the state mandated improvement plan for the district, the Council of Great City Schools took a look at how to make Boston schools safer.Some of the recommendations they presented in their report to the school committee Wednesday night include:Creating a focus group to consider if BPS should form an internal, sworn police departmentDesigning a process for Boston Police and BPS to share informationSpeeding up the recruitment of hiring safety specialistsCreating an anonymous reporting hotline"We are grateful for the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never tried these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
