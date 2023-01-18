Read full article on original website
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Benzinga
Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed
Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
techxplore.com
Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change
Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
agupdate.com
Digesters have advantages for some livestock operations
There are a number of reasons why livestock producers may want to consider the use of anaerobic digesters in their operations. Teng Teeh Lim, University of Missouri Extension professor and engineer, has studied the ways producers can utilize digesters. “The benefits of on-farm anaerobic digestion include improved manure management, production...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Trump backer Peter Thiel reportedly made $1.8 billion cashing out an 8-year bet on crypto – when he was still touting a massive bitcoin price surge
Peter Thiel's fund closed almost all of its crypto positions shortly before prices crashed last year, according to the Financial Times. Founders Fund made $1.8 billion cashing out its bet on digital assets, the publication said. Thiel predicted bitcoin's price would surge 100 times around the same time his fund...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
Elon Musk questioned why Davos is 'even a thing,' and jokingly compared the annual meeting of the global elite to online forum 4Chan
Musk has made clear in recent days that he isn't a fan of the World Economic Forum's annual conference in the Swiss Alps.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
washingtonstatenews.net
Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest
It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
agupdate.com
Operating for over 100 years, sale barn changes hands, remains family-owned
On the day Ken Wintersteen bought Menno Livestock, he got a call. The voice on the other end of the line told him he wouldn’t make it a year before he’d be forced to close or sell. That was 27 years ago. Born and raised near Olivet, South...
Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023
Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful. With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big banks are warning of a recession in 2023. This, coupled with the longstanding impacts of intense global competition, fickle consumers, rigorous regulation, environmental degradation and disruptive technologies, has companies looking to make the most of these uncertain times. An innovation strategy is exactly how...
To reinvent globalization, companies and countries should think ‘diversifying,’ not ‘decoupling,’ according to McKinksey Global Institute’s research
The world is interconnected, with every major region relying on imports for a large percentage of the goods and resources it needs. The pandemic, Ukraine, geopolitical stress, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty: These are turbulent times. No wonder business leaders and policymakers are re-examining everything from their supply chains to their trading patterns. The overarching question, as we see it, is what this means for globalization.
agupdate.com
Dairy Resources
Nominations for the 2023 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards are being accepted through Feb. 1. World Dairy Expo is honoring dairy industry leaders in three categories. Dairy Producer(s) of the Year. The award is presented to an active dairy producer whose primary source of income is derived from his or her dairy enterprise. The producer excels in efficient production and the breeding of quality dairy animals while incorporating progressive management practices. The nominee’s community, government, marketing and World Dairy Expo involvement also will be considered.
TechCrunch
Dry-cleaning robotics startup Presso pulls in another $8M
Around that time, the film industry was looking for a quick, safe and efficient way to clean wardrobes at the height of the pandemic, and as it happens, Presso’s hometown of Atlanta is among the top two or three filming locations in the U.S. Ultimately, however, that partnership would prove short-lived.
satnews.com
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
Major Firms Pay Millions to Company That Vacuums CO2 and Stores it Underground to Boost ESG Scores
Swiss firm Climeworksannounced a major breakthrough on Thursday, revealing that it has successfully extracted carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and stored it underground, where it will eventually turn into rock.
