Benzinga

Odiggo, an Emerging Silicon Valley Startup, Aims at Success Where Google Failed

Odiggo is an American startup company based in Silicon Valley and the creator of the groundbreaking Odiggo smart glasses. Dubbed “the world’s lightest, most functional smart glasses”, Odiggo’s smart glasses have created enormous waves in the contemporary tech market. Backed by some of the world’s largest VCs, including Y Combinator, 500 Startups, Plug and Play, Goodwater Capital, and Seedra Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors the likes of Essa Al-Saleh, Odiggo’s smart glasses came to change the game for all tech enthusiasts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
techxplore.com

Hydrogen's place in an increasingly connected energy web shows need for regulatory change

Capturing the potential profits and jobs offered by a growing hydrogen industry may need as much innovation in regulatory agencies as it does in the research laboratories, according to new research from The University of Texas at Austin. The work highlights the increasing complexity and interconnected nature of energy markets as disparate regulatory agencies push for increased use of clean energy sources.
AUSTIN, TX
agupdate.com

Digesters have advantages for some livestock operations

There are a number of reasons why livestock producers may want to consider the use of anaerobic digesters in their operations. Teng Teeh Lim, University of Missouri Extension professor and engineer, has studied the ways producers can utilize digesters. “The benefits of on-farm anaerobic digestion include improved manure management, production...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space

SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
washingtonstatenews.net

Xylazine is the New Street Drug Sweeping the Nation and the Northwest

It is no secret that nearly the entirety of the United States are dealing with a drastic influx of the powerful opiate fentanyl over the last couple of years. It has shown up in nearly every street drug ingested and has even been marketed to children directly through colorful varieties that look like candy.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationCanada

Why your company needs an innovation strategy in 2023

Almost a decade ago, Harvard Business School professor Gary Pisano famously wrote that companies should consider creating an innovation strategy. Today, an innovation strategy is not just an optional nice thing to have — it’s a requirement for companies that want to be successful. With significant post-pandemic inflation and interest rates climbing to new highs, the big banks are warning of a recession in 2023. This, coupled with the longstanding impacts of intense global competition, fickle consumers, rigorous regulation, environmental degradation and disruptive technologies, has companies looking to make the most of these uncertain times. An innovation strategy is exactly how...
Fortune

To reinvent globalization, companies and countries should think ‘diversifying,’ not ‘decoupling,’ according to McKinksey Global Institute’s research

The world is interconnected, with every major region relying on imports for a large percentage of the goods and resources it needs. The pandemic, Ukraine, geopolitical stress, climate change, and macroeconomic uncertainty: These are turbulent times. No wonder business leaders and policymakers are re-examining everything from their supply chains to their trading patterns. The overarching question, as we see it, is what this means for globalization.
agupdate.com

Dairy Resources

Nominations for the 2023 World Dairy Expo Recognition Awards are being accepted through Feb. 1. World Dairy Expo is honoring dairy industry leaders in three categories. Dairy Producer(s) of the Year. The award is presented to an active dairy producer whose primary source of income is derived from his or her dairy enterprise. The producer excels in efficient production and the breeding of quality dairy animals while incorporating progressive management practices. The nominee’s community, government, marketing and World Dairy Expo involvement also will be considered.
MADISON, WI
TechCrunch

Dry-cleaning robotics startup Presso pulls in another $8M

Around that time, the film industry was looking for a quick, safe and efficient way to clean wardrobes at the height of the pandemic, and as it happens, Presso’s hometown of Atlanta is among the top two or three filming locations in the U.S. Ultimately, however, that partnership would prove short-lived.
ATLANTA, GA
satnews.com

Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership

Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.

