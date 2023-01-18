Read full article on original website
Adele's Las Vegas Residency Rubs Fans the Wrong Way Once Again
Adele's Las Vegas residency is facing more negative press. Weekends with Adele finally opened at Caesars Palace after the show was canceled 24 hours before the first show in January. However, she is once again facing criticism over her show. Still, the British singer is not to blame in this case. Fans of Adele have expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with Caesars Entertainment. For nearly $5 million, the casino will offer guests the "Emperor Package" for the first Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023, The Blast reports. Two tickets to Adele's concert at Caesars Palace are included, along with 12 Formula 1 tickets to the Paddock Club and a five-night stay in the terrace suite. The suite overlooks the racetrack and offers round-the-clock butler service, chauffeured Rolls-Royces, and a private dinner with Michelin-starred chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Caesars Palace also provides a VIP host to coordinate everything for the "Emperor Package" guests, including nights at the OMNIA Nightclub and the Qua Baths & Spa. Even though this package sounds luxurious, customers who've already purchased the package are enraged that only two tickets are included. One angry Twitter user wrote, "Because 2 Adele tickets worth more than 12 paddock passes? Let's see 12 passes about 3k each 36k. 2 Adele tickets let's say 1k. Dinner say 1500 5 nights in a villa say 50k. So where the other 4.9 million coming from."
Adele Reveals Serious Health Condition Behind Las Vegas Residency Trouble
By the end of 2022, Adele's Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, was finally able to take place. Unfortunately, the singer has still encountered some issues during her shows, as she even recounted to fans during a New Year's Eve performance, per Yahoo. She told the crowd that her ability to walk was limited due to a condition called sciatica.
Woman throws divorce party in Vegas and even makes Adele ‘cry’
Adele teared up on stage and told Rebecca and the audience: "I know all about broken hearts." The post Woman throws divorce party in Vegas and even makes Adele ‘cry’ appeared first on Talker.
Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl
Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Britney Spears Gives Strange Response to Restaurant Meltdown
Britney Spears has apparently responded to reports about her public meltdown ... but it's as confusing as her erratic behavior in the restaurant. The pop star took to Instagram Saturday and posted an illustration of a sexy woman in sunglasses, sitting at a small table with her purse on top. The caption reads, "They told me I couldn't that's why I did!"
Britney Spears makes rare comment about Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears has reminisced about her time with Justin Timberlake. The 41-year-old pop icon dated NSYNC star Justin, 41, after they both emerged as teen idols in the late 1990s before splitting in 2002 and took to social media on Tuesday (17.01.22) to remember the times they would play basketball together.
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Danni Ashe, Dua Lipa, Britney, Lainey Wilson, Iggy!
Happy Birthday, Danni Ashe is 55. She was officially certified by "The Guinness Book of World Records" as the "Most-Downloaded Woman on the Internet" in 2000 . . . through her very naughty website, "Danni's Hard Drive." Dua Lipa's headstand!. There are new fears for Britney Spears as she FLIPS...
Seasonal smash: Christmas songs rewrite Spotify and Billboard records
As Billboard has loosened the reins on its rules over recurrent songs on its Hot 100 list over the past decade, there has been a resurgence of Christmas music dominating the charts. In addition, as the magazine started counting streaming services toward chart points in 2012, older music, specifically holiday hits, has seen great success because of such chart modifications.
Britney Spears Trolls Herself Over 'Manic' Restaurant Scene: 'Best Part' Was The 'Pasta'
Britney Spears is getting the last laugh. The princess of pop and Sam Asghari made light of a video of the two dining together over the weekend that went viral after capturing Spears having a so-called "meltdown" at a restaurant.Using the cat Instagram filter, the couple — who wed in June 2022 — took to Asghari's Instagram Story late Tuesday, January 17, to joke about the incident that has people talking. BRITNEY SPEARS DEFENDS BEING 'A LITTLE DRUNK AT A RESTAURANT' AFTER VIRAL MELTDOWN VIDEO“All right, the best thing about the TMZ video, to me personally — I’m starving...
Madonna’s 2003 VMAs Kiss Should’ve Been With Jennifer Lopez & Britney Spears, Not Christina Aguilera
According to the “Jenny From The Block” songstress, she couldn’t get off of a film set in time for the award show, so they selected another famous face. The MTV Video Music Awards have hosted some questionable moments on their stage over the years. Of course, many of them love on in pop culture infamy – particularly Madonna’s makeout session with Britney Spears at the 2003 ceremony.
Ekin-Su’s Sheer Tribute To Britney Spears Has Caused Major Complaints
Ekin-Su paid tribute to Britney Spears in her Dancing On Ice debut, but some viewers weren’t impressed by her homage to the pop star’s iconic music video for “Toxic.” The Love Island star performed her first routine on the figure-skating show with partner Brendyn Hatfield, dancing to the singer’s 2003 single. The judges were keen on certain aspects of the performance. “Hot, hot, hot — from the outfit to the make-up," said Strictly Come Dancing alum and skating judge Oti Mabuse. However, overall, the panel awarded Ekin-Su a score of 21.5 out of 40, leaving her to compete in the upcoming skate-off.
