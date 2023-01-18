Read full article on original website
Related
After almost doubling enrollment in three years, OTC's ag program seeks funds to expand
To add space for its fast-growing agriculture program, Ozarks Technical Community College is asking for help from the state. The Springfield college requested $2.5 million in funding from the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to construct a new facility for two programs — agriculture and electrical distribution systems, commonly known as lineworkers — on the Richwood Valley campus.
Resnick: New Majority Takes Over OUSD Board and Begins Dismantling the District
OUSD voters were warned prior to November’s election that the District was on the precipice of going back to the years of chaos when board candidates distorted their backgrounds to fool the electorate, administrators were fired at will, programs benefitting students were cut and special interest groups controlled the board majority.
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
Tufts Daily
Tufts receives 34,000+ applications for undergraduate class of 2027￼
Tufts announced on Jan. 17 that it received more than 34,000 applications for the undergraduate class of 2027. The application pool is the university’s most diverse in history, according to Dean of Admissions JT Duck. The applications, which represent Early Decision I and II as well as Regular Decision...
Preparing for the next crisis
In March 2019, when the Covid pandemic hit were you prepared? I definitely was not. I was teaching at the time and our headmaster told us we were to gather everything that we needed to teach from home, our tech director had prepared a booklet on how to use zoom, and we all headed into lockdown. Recently, I reflected on what worked well during the pandemic and what would I do differently if we were faced with another situation like that.
