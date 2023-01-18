Read full article on original website
Tufts Daily
Tufts receives 34,000+ applications for undergraduate class of 2027￼
Tufts announced on Jan. 17 that it received more than 34,000 applications for the undergraduate class of 2027. The application pool is the university’s most diverse in history, according to Dean of Admissions JT Duck. The applications, which represent Early Decision I and II as well as Regular Decision...
Tufts Daily
Somerville hosts ‘Midterm Ceremonies’ event
The city of Somerville hosted its “Midterm Ceremonies” event on Jan. 3 featuring Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, City Council President Ben Ewen-Campen and School Committee Chair Andre Green. The three officials discussed the progress they made in the past year and their goals for 2023. Mayor Ballantyne reflected on...
Tufts Daily
Medford Community Fund announces $230k in grants
Medford’s Community Fund announced on Jan. 6 that it awarded over $230,000 in grants to 25 local nonprofits. “The work being done by these nonprofits is critical to supporting our residents and by providing this funding the awardees will be able to make adjustments and improvements to their operations that will lead to more meaningful and engaging experiences for the community,” Medford Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said in a statement.
Tufts Daily
Transitioning to college life from a pandemic high school experience
Members of Tufts’ Class of 2026 were high school sophomores when the COVID-19 pandemic left the educational world scrambling to find new ways to teach. The class has just concluded their first semester of college, which for many students also marks the first return to regular school life since the pandemic.
Tufts Daily
Tufts ends bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination requirements
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is no longer required for all university personnel and students, Michael Jordan, university infection control director, announced in a Jan. 5 email to the Tufts community. In addition to dropping the omicron booster mandate, Jordan noted that the influenza vaccine would become optional for all students on the Medford/Somerville and SMFA campuses.
Tufts Daily
Medford to Montauk: A solo road trip
A long weekend falling right at the end of midterms seemed like a great opportunity to unwind — perhaps to boot up a video game, watch movies or just sleep in. For this past Veterans Day, though, I had a plan. Over an intense 40-hour period, I traveled to...
Tufts Daily
Women’s basketball builds on strong preseason form leading into NESCAC play
After an impressive preseason, the Tufts women’s basketball team has had a strong start to their NESCAC campaign. The Tufts Jumbos began their season with a 55–38 home win against the Connecticut College Camels with standout performances from sophomore guard Sofia Gonzalez and junior forward Maggie Russell. Gonzalez led the scoring charts with 11 points and three assists while Russell’s 8 points and incredible 12 rebounds kept the Jumbos in control. A strong defensive effort in the first half kept the visitors to just 12 points with the Camels shooting a low 13% from the field in the first quarter as the Jumbos shot 33% and piled on the pressure.
Tufts Daily
Ice hockey sees solid winter break, finishes with 2–3 record
The Tufts ice hockey team played a solid stint of games over break. They played five games, three out of conference and two in conference, and came out with a record of 2–3. Entering the winter break period, the team had a record of 3–5–1 overall and a 2–3–1 NESCAC record.
