Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
msn.com

Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United

Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Yardbarker

Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Yardbarker

Crystal Palace boss Vieira hails 'team spirit' for Man Utd draw

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says they deserved their point from Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. Vieira later said: "I think we deserved the point. Really challenging against a really...
The Independent

Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford

The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
BBC

Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper

Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...
Yardbarker

Ronaldo scores twice and is thumped as Saudi All-Stars beaten by PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a whack to his face as he helped a Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal combine to defeat PSG in a friendly in Riyadh on Thursday. The All-Stars were 1-0 down when Ronaldo rose above his defender to head the ball towards goal. However, PSG keeper Keylor Navas came storming out to punch it clear and accidently caught the striker on the cheek.
NBC Sports

Manchester City roars back to throttle Tottenham in six-goal show

Tottenham’s first-half blues traded halves as Manchester City roared back from a two-goal deficit to beat Spurs 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. Riyad Mahrez scored twice and set up another goal to join Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland on the score sheet as Man City erased a 2-0 halftime mark to win by two over Antonio Conte’s bitter Spurs.

