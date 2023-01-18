Read full article on original website
Fans hail Casemiro as unfazed Man Utd ace happily takes selfie at Crystal Palace after pitch invader evades security
CASEMIRO was hailed after being left unfazed as a fan ran onto the field to take a selfie with the Manchester United star. With United leading 1-0 at Selhurst Park, a supporter evaded security to snap a picture with Casemiro. And the Brazilian looked completely unbothered as he posed for...
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
Fans fear for Man Utd stars as they spot Erik ten Hag’s furious reaction after conceding last-minute goal against Palace
MANCHESTER UNITED fans feared for Erik ten Hag's stars after they were held to a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. A stunning Michael Olise free-kick in stoppage time denied the Red Devils all three points. And United manager Ten Hag, 52, was NOT happy. Cameras captured the Dutchman...
Jadon Sancho returns to Man Utd first-team training after England winger went to Holland on Erik ten Hag’s advice
JADON SANCHO has returned to Manchester United first-team training. The Red Devils star, 22, has been working to a personal training plan that was set out by Erik ten Hag in November. He jetted off to Holland during the World Cup and linked up with coaches Ten Hag had previously...
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 2 for Saudi All-Star XI in defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.
Man Utd and Liverpool both plotted swoop for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa sealed £18m transfer for Chicago Fire star
MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool were both weighing up a move for Jhon Duran before Aston Villa made their move. The 19-year-old forward completed an £18million switch to the Midlands from MLS side Chicago Fire on this week. SunSport exclusively revealed in October that United and Liverpool were ready to...
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Man Utd star David De Gea fumes over suspended Casemiro missing Arsenal clash and slams Premier League fixture schedule
DAVID DE GEA has been left frustrated by Manchester United's fixture schedule following Casemiro's suspension. The Red Devils travel to Arsenal on Sunday in a huge top-of-the-table clash. But they will be without midfield lynchpin Casemiro after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in Wednesday's 1-1...
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Man Utd midfielder Fernandes admits 'disappointment' after Crystal Palace draw
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. "We knew it's tough to play here. We could have lost the game. We're not happy with a...
Man Utd ‘reject Harry Maguire West Ham loan as Ten Hag feels star still has key role’ despite playing Shaw centre-back
MANCHESTER UNITED have reportedly rejected West Ham's loan bid for Harry Maguire. The England international has been down the Old Trafford pecking order all season - and now appears to find himself behind left-back Luke Shaw for the centre-back spot. Despite Maguire being out of favour, United appear unwilling to...
Crystal Palace boss Vieira hails 'team spirit' for Man Utd draw
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says they deserved their point from Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Manchester United. United had the lead through Bruno Fernandes until an injury time equaliser struck by Palace midfielder Michael Olise. Vieira later said: "I think we deserved the point. Really challenging against a really...
Ex-Man Utd star Chris Eagles compares his journey to David Beckham’s and was one of Sir Alex Ferguson favourites
CHRIS EAGLES has likened his time as a Manchester United prodigy to that of David Beckham. Signed from Watford in 2000, the midfielder would earn several comparisons to the England legend as he emerged at Old Trafford. Like Beckham, Eagles was plucked from well outside United's catchment area and the...
Marc Skinner hoping to stay at Man Utd as 'conversations' over contract take place
Marc Skinner discusses his future at Man Utd as initial terms of his two-year contract near the end.
Premier League team of the season so far including Martin Odegaard, Erling Haaland and Marcus Rashford
The Premier League reaches the halfway stage of the season with Arsenal sitting top of the table.Mikel Arteta’s side have a cushion over champions Manchester City in the title race, despite Erling Haaland’s incredible goalscoring run.Manchester United’s resurgence and Eddie Howe’s revolution at Newcastle United see both clubs primed to capture a Champions League place. Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham have work to do, with Brighton and Fulham enjoying fine campaigns so far. As teams spend big in January to change their fortunes, here is Indy Sport’s team of the season so far:Alisson, Liverpool: Keeping Liverpool in games as others...
Michael Carrick is making a big impression as Middlesbrough boss... with a little help from Sir Alex
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW BY MATT BARLOW: Under Carrick, Boro have won seven of their last eight in the Championship as they go into Sunday's Tees-Wear derby at Sunderland.
Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper
Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...
Ronaldo scores twice and is thumped as Saudi All-Stars beaten by PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a whack to his face as he helped a Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal combine to defeat PSG in a friendly in Riyadh on Thursday. The All-Stars were 1-0 down when Ronaldo rose above his defender to head the ball towards goal. However, PSG keeper Keylor Navas came storming out to punch it clear and accidently caught the striker on the cheek.
Manchester City roars back to throttle Tottenham in six-goal show
Tottenham’s first-half blues traded halves as Manchester City roared back from a two-goal deficit to beat Spurs 4-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday. Riyad Mahrez scored twice and set up another goal to join Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland on the score sheet as Man City erased a 2-0 halftime mark to win by two over Antonio Conte’s bitter Spurs.
