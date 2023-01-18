Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Binance Stakes 4,000,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) As Project Details Update on New Layer-2 Blockchain
The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume is staking trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens as the dog-themed asset provides updates on its upcoming layer-2 project. According to data from whale-surveying platform WhaleAlert, Binance sent a staggering 4 trillion Shiba Inu worth about $35 million at time of writing to an unknown wallet for staking purposes.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
MetaMask Partners with PayPal to Simplify Cryptocurrency Acquisition
MetaMask is one of the largest cryptocurrency self-custody wallets in the world. PayPal, the world's largest digital payment system and fiat wallet, partners with MetaMask to make it easy for crypto users to purchase cryptocurrencies on the platform using the popular payment method.
CoinDesk
EY and Polygon Ready Privacy-Focused Ethereum for Enterprise Release
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EY’s Nightfall, a five-years-in-the-making system allowing businesses to shield the content of transactions on the public Ethereum blockchain, has entered its final phase of production readiness for deployment using the Polygon network. The...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
CoinDesk
Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology
“I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Carvana adopts 'poison pill', sells $4 billion of auto loans
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Carvana Co (CVNA.N) has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday.
Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19
Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?
The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
CoinDesk
China Launches Smart-Contract Functionality on Digital Yuan Through E-Commerce App Meituan
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. China has enabled smart-contract functionality for its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan, through the e-commerce app Meituan, one of China's largest food delivery and lifestyle apps. China has been at the...
NBC Philadelphia
Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Pitch New Platform for Crypto Debt Claims
The co-founders of the now-liquidated crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are pitching a new company focused on digital currency bankruptcy claims. Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, both founders of defunct Three Arrows Capital, are two of the founding members listed in a pitch deck reviewed by CNBC. The pitch...
NEWSBTC
2022 in Review: ViaWallet Launches Multi-dimensional Upgrades to Offer Comprehensive, Secure, and Easy-to-use Wallet Services
In 2022, security received much attention in the crypto space. Over the past year, multiple public chains including Solana and BSC were attacked, incurring losses to users’ assets. At the same time, some centralized wallets failed to process withdrawal requests, and one typical example was FTX, a top CEX that misused user funds and eventually filed for bankruptcy. Asset security has become the top concern for all crypto users.
Benzinga
Best Long-Term Crypto Investments
Want to jump straight to the best long-term crypto investments? Bitcoin and Ethereum are the clear frontrunners and are both available to trade on eToro, WeBull and Crypto.com. Cryptocurrency is a high-risk, high-reward investment class that has the potential to generate life-changing wealth. It represents a revolutionary shift from centralized...
NEWSBTC
The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
