CoinDesk

EY and Polygon Ready Privacy-Focused Ethereum for Enterprise Release

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. EY’s Nightfall, a five-years-in-the-making system allowing businesses to shield the content of transactions on the public Ethereum blockchain, has entered its final phase of production readiness for deployment using the Polygon network. The...
Bank of America Says CBDCs Are the Future of Money and Payments

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Digital currencies, such as central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stablecoins, are the natural evolution of money and payments, Bank of America said in a research report on Tuesday. “CBDCs do not change the...
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement

The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
Benzinga

Another Crypto Firm Collapses, Microsoft Slashes Workforce, Fake Cannabis Billionaire Pleads Guilty: Top Stories For Thursday, Jan. 19

Beleaguered crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, the cryptocurrency lending unit of Digital Currency Group (DCG), could file for bankruptcy as soon as this week. Genesis fell into a liquidity crunch and halted redemptions shortly after revealing on Nov. 10 that it had $175 million locked in an FTX (FTT/USD) trading account.
voguebusiness.com

Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Nears $1,600 Level – Is The $2K Mark Hittable This Week?

The improving sentiment in the crypto market certainly made recovering lost ground from the bear market easier. Ethereum, the top altcoin, has been breaking barriers since the start of the year. According to CoinGecko, the coin is trading at $1,588 and has gained 20% in the past week, with the biggest gains being recorded at the monthly time frame at 32%.
NBC Philadelphia

Founders of Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital Pitch New Platform for Crypto Debt Claims

The co-founders of the now-liquidated crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital are pitching a new company focused on digital currency bankruptcy claims. Kyle Davies and Su Zhu, both founders of defunct Three Arrows Capital, are two of the founding members listed in a pitch deck reviewed by CNBC. The pitch...
NEWSBTC

2022 in Review: ViaWallet Launches Multi-dimensional Upgrades to Offer Comprehensive, Secure, and Easy-to-use Wallet Services

In 2022, security received much attention in the crypto space. Over the past year, multiple public chains including Solana and BSC were attacked, incurring losses to users’ assets. At the same time, some centralized wallets failed to process withdrawal requests, and one typical example was FTX, a top CEX that misused user funds and eventually filed for bankruptcy. Asset security has become the top concern for all crypto users.
Benzinga

Best Long-Term Crypto Investments

Want to jump straight to the best long-term crypto investments? Bitcoin and Ethereum are the clear frontrunners and are both available to trade on eToro, WeBull and Crypto.com. Cryptocurrency is a high-risk, high-reward investment class that has the potential to generate life-changing wealth. It represents a revolutionary shift from centralized...
NEWSBTC

The Best Cryptocurrency to Hold in 2023? Experts Flock to Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Now that the brutal shocks of 2022 are finally gone, many investors are left wondering what 2023 will bring to them. If 2022 taught us anything, that was probably that this industry is incredibly volatile. Below, we’ll have a look at what crypto experts consider to be the best crypto projects in 2023: Solana (SOL), Hedera (HBAR), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

