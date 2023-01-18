Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Slap Fighter Disfigured At Las Vegas Finals
Dana White’s Power Slap League is set to debut this Weds. night (Jan. 18) on TBS and for those fans who aren’t sure what to expect from a sport where two opponents slap the s—t out of each other, may I introduce you to International bruiser Sorin Comsa, who survived 10 rounds of open-handed violence to win the RXF heavyweight title in Romania.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced: Paul Felder called up ahead of UFC 283
Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan does not travel to international pay-per-view (PPV) cards, so the promotion will enlist former lightweight and current “Fight Night” analyst Paul Felder for UFC 283. “The Irish Dragon” will join play-by-play veteran Jon Anik and former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.
MMAmania.com
Second UFC fighter released, suspected of ‘substantial involvement’ in MMA betting scandal
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight Jeff Molina was slapped with a temporary suspension from combat sports just last month, giving Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) a little extra time to get its ducks in a row. “El Jefe” has not competed since decisioning Zhalgas Zhumagulov last June. At today’s...
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 283: Title Fight Face-Offs | Media Day Video
The four fighters competing in the two title fights that headline UFC 283 on Saturday: Glover Teixeira, Jamahal Hill, Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno, faced off at Wednesday’s media day. Former titleholder Glover Teixeira and Jamahal Hill heading the fight card for the vacant light heavyweight championship. In the...
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC 286 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Edwards vs. Usman 3’ on March 18 in London
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPNN, ESPN+ (1:15 p.m. ET Prelims | 5 p.m. ET Main Card) 170 lbs.: UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman. *Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*. For more upcoming UFC events click here.
MMAmania.com
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 4 full fight preview | UFC 283
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight rivals Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno will collide once more this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Figgy vs. “Assassin Baby” saga continues. Is this the last chapter? It certainly appears to be the...
UFC 283 'Embedded,' No. 2: Glover Teixeira trains with champ Alex Pereira
The UFC is back with its first pay-per-view of the year, which means the popular “Embedded” fight-week video series is here to document what’s happening behind the scenes. UFC 283 takes place Saturday at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. The main card airs on pay-per-view following...
MMAmania.com
Dana White’s Power Slap Ep. 1: Live stream updates, results, reactions
Like it or not, Dana White’s Power Slap league is finally airing on TBS tonight (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET. As it appears to be a show similar to The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in which contestants are selected onto teams and will live in a house together, not much is currently known about who everyone is, the order in which things will proceed, or really anything. You’ll find out with me when and if this show tells us stuff. Heck, even the old website that lists who the coaches are — “Darius The Destroyer” and “Wolverine” — don’t have a lick of info on them other than their stage names.
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 early weigh ins video, LIVE results stream | Teixeira vs. Hill
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just one day away from the upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. UFC 283 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between former 205-pound champion Glover Teixeira and surging division power puncher Jamahal Hill. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, reigning flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo collides with current interim 125-pound titleholder Brandon Moreno in a title unification bout that will conclude their epic tetralogy.
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
MMAmania.com
Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy full fight preview | UFC 283
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Flyweight standouts Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy will go to war this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I’ll admit that Andrade’s recent career decisions confound me. After a failed Flyweight title bid, she...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
MMAmania.com
Jack Shore’s featherweight debut set, faces Makwan Amirkhani at UFC 286
‘Tank’ makes his featherweight debut in March. MMA Mania confirmed today (Thurs., Jan. 19, 2023) with multiple sources that Jack Shore (16-1) will make his featherweight debut against Makwan Amirkhani (17-8) at UFC 286 in London on Mar. 18. The 27-year-old Welsh fighter leaves the UFC’s bantamweight division after...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 ‘Countdown’ full video preview | Teixeira vs. Hill
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira collides with 205-pound knockout artist Jamahal Hill atop the UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. night (Jan. 21, 2023) at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Check out their “Countdown” video preview embedded above. LIVE!...
MMAmania.com
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny full fight preview | UFC 283
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight veterans Gilbert Burns and Neil Magny will go to war this weekend (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) at UFC 283 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It’s been about nine months since Burns went to war with Khamzat Chimaev, testing the mega prospect more...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 Breakdown
This is a super fight, a serial killer death match between the Patricidal Maniac, Glover Teixeira, and Dr. Sleep, Jamahal Hill. While they share similar motivations, their modus operandi's remain unique expressions of violence used to craft timeless masterpieces displayed in the morbid halls of the dark arts. Urban legends...
sportszion.com
Latest on UFC 285: Dana White sets PPV event featuring Cyril Gane vs Jon Jones for heavyweight mega-fight following Francis Ngannou release
After Cyril Gane called out Jon Jones for a heavyweight bout, many were not sure how to react to the potential bout. But now that Francis Ngannou has left the UFC and left a vacant title, a new war awaits the MMA world. After the event poster was leaked by the T-mobile arena revealing the Cyril Gane vs Jon Jones fight, MMA fans have been left talking.
