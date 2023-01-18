Read full article on original website
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman is scheduled to be sentenced on charges relating to delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., on Thursday, December 29, 2022, Samantha J. Cody, 35 years old and formerly of Glen Jean, West Virginia, plead guilty to conspiracy to deliver fentanyl and greater than fifty grams of methamphetamine, and to one count of methamphetamine delivery before Judge Thomas H. Ewing.
The opioid crisis in this country and Pennsylvania would generally follow this timeline – the use of prescription drugs – mostly those that alleviated pain – skyrocketed. Many became addicted to opioids by raiding a medicine cabinet or buying prescription drugs on the street. They then turned to heroin, which was cheap on the streets and not just available in inner cities. Those who sold or distributed heroin, were always looking for ways to make more money so they begin lacing heroin with synthetic drugs like Fentanyl, which could be made inexpensively. Fentanyl was also much more powerful than heroin and was deadly.
Fentanyl seems to have a strange grip on the public mind these days, as breathless (often questionable) narratives around this drug are everywhere. According to the news media, this mysterious substance is appearing on shopping cart handles, in children's Halloween candy, in baby formula, and even poisoning police officers who are near it. Many media outlets push unsubstantiated rumors about this phantom menace, stoking fears that fentanyl could strike any person at any time.
A growing body of research supports a variety of possible health benefits related to therapeutic illicit drug use, despite its risks. Here are a few examples.
