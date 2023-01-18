ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit takes on the Chicago Bulls in Paris

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0kIPwgnQ00

Chicago Bulls (20-24, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-35, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Paris; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Pistons take on the Chicago Bulls in Paris.

The Pistons have gone 4-21 against Eastern Conference teams. Detroit is 5-19 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 4-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 132-118 on Dec. 31. Zach LaVine scored 43 points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Pistons. Jaden Ivey is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games for Detroit.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 26.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 3-7, averaging 114.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Marvin Bagley III: out (hand), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (illness).

Bulls: Javonte Green: out (knee), DeMar DeRozan: day to day (quad), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. Gets Engaged During Team Trip to Paris: 'Hell Yeah!'

The Bulls power forward popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Sherry in front of teammates ahead of the 2023 NBA Paris Game Chicago Bulls' Derrick Jones Jr. is engaged! The 25-year-old NBA player proposed to his longtime love Sherry during the team's trip to Paris for the 2023 NBA Paris Game on Thursday. The Bulls shared a video of the special moment on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption, "Engaged in Paris ❤️💍🇫🇷 Congrats to @therea1djones & his fiancée, Sherry, on their engagement!" The sweet video...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Bill Walton Announcement

Fans of Bill Walton's commentary will be happy to know that he'll provide alternate broadcasts of NBA games starting next Monday.  According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Walton is getting his own branded series of games on the NBA's League Pass. It's going to be called the "Throw ...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing

Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: 3 benefits of playing in the NBA Paris Game 2023

As a young team that receives minimal to no national exposure, the Detroit Pistons have an opportunity on their hands. The Pistons arrived in France to prepare for the NBA’s 2023 Paris Game where they will take on the Chicago Bulls this Thursday, Jan. 19 at Accor Arena. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV, as well as the local Bally Sports Detroit, for a 3 p.m. ET tip-off.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

NBA Insider suggests trade between Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans

We are less than three weeks away from the 2023 NBA trade deadline, and the Detroit Pistons are among the teams who have been mentioned the most as potential sellers. Players who have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Pistons are Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, and Hamidou Diallo, and it is a decent bet that at least one of them is moved before the deadline passes.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Bulls Vs. Pistons in Paris

How to watch Bulls vs. Pistons in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who’s ready for some basketball by the Eiffel Tower?. The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons have packed their bags and used their passports for an international showdown in Paris. The matchup marks the NBA’s first game in Paris since January 2020 and the second outside of the U.S. and Canada this year. The Miami Heat beat the San Antonio Spurs 111-101 in the league’s Mexico City Game on Dec. 17.
CHICAGO, IL
9&10 News

Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-15-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings come into the matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three games in a row. Vegas is 28-15-2 overall and 13-12-0 in home games....
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Will Killian Hayes show out for his family in Paris?

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Chicago Bulls today in the NBA’s Paris Game and no one is more excited than point guard Killian Hayes. Hayes, who is an American-French national, grew up between the United States and France before eventually playing professionally for French club team Cholet and ULM in Germany before being drafted 7th by the Detroit Pistons in 2020.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Red Wings and Flyers hit the ice in Eastern Conference action

Philadelphia Flyers (19-20-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-17-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Philadelphia Flyers in Eastern Conference action. Detroit is 18-17-8 overall and 11-9-3 in home games. The Red Wings are 18-6-5 in games they score...
DETROIT, MI
msn.com

Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74

Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy