Community weighs pot shop pros and cons at Pasco City Council meeting
PASCO, Wash. — The city of Pasco is still considering the possibility of approving a pot shop within the city, requiring a city code update, after months of discussions. The Pasco City Council began considering its options regarding dispensaries in 2022, when a Pasco native expressed interest in opening one downtown.
Morrow county still dealing with undrinkable groundwater
MORROW COUNTY, Ore.- The state of emergency is over for Morrow County. High levels of nitrates have been discovered in people's wells in the rural areas, around Boardman and Irrigon. Nitrates can cause a lot of different health issues such as cancer and thyroid dysfunction. Morrow county Emergency manager Paul...
Hermiston housing grows while Oregon population shrinks
HERMISTON, Ore. - The overall population in Oregon has gone down over the last year for the first time since 1983 according to Oregon Public Broadcasting. The population decrease doesn't seem to be impacting Hermiston's housing development which has consistently gone up over the past three years. According to Assistant...
Emergency closes SR 240 by Edison St
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 4:57 p.m. SR 240 is now reopened, according to WSP Trooper Thorson. Drivers can expect delays and backups in both directions. Ben Franklin Transit is reporting route delays due to the unexpected traffic. JANUARY 18, 2023 4 p.m. The Washington State Patrol closed SR 240 headed...
Afternoon news update January 18: Bill aims to stop rent hikes, KPD arrests mail theft suspect, Meals on Wheels expands services and more
A new bill in the Washington legislature would stop excessive rent hikes. Richland Police stopped a reckless driver suspected of DUI. Kennewick Police arrest a mail theft suspect and Meals on Wheels is expanding its breakfast and cafe hours.
Man accused of killing Washington cop asks to move trial
The Kennewick man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move his trial out of county where the officer worked and was fatally shot last year. A man accused of killing a police officer in Washington state is asking a judge to move...
One cat dies in mobile home fire at Pasco RV Park
PASCO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. The lane closure on 4th Ave is no longer in place, according to Chief Shearer. He says to make sure you have smoke detectors and a family escape plan. UPDATE: 4:34 p.m. The fire started in the living room of the single-family RV. Two...
The City of Prosser and its residents struggling with stray and feral cats
PROSSER, Wash. --- Several colonies of stray and feral cats are throughout the city of Prosser and some residents have taken the population control into their own hands. John Rankin and Sheri Wilkins have helped establish the Facebook group "Prosser Friends of Ferals" to trap, neuter and release stray and feral cats in the city.
WSP remembers Trooper who died helping motorcyclist near Grandview
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol posted in memory of Trooper Raymond Hawn on the 33-year anniversary of his death, remembering the then 47-year-old who died after being hit by a car while on the job January 17, 1990. Hawn grew up in Yakima after being born in...
Meals on Wheels expands breakfast services and café hours
RICHLAND, Wash.- Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels has expanded service at their Meals on Wheels Café, located at 1824 Fowler Street in south Richland. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to increase our service to seniors!” says Kristi Thien, the agency’s Nutrition Services Director in a press release announcing the expanded services.
Suspect in Pasco murder released from jail on personal recognizance
PASCO, Wash.- Joe Garza, the 56-year-old man charged with the November 6 murder of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy has been released from jail. According to Benton-Franklin Superior Court documents Garza was released on his own recognizance on January 12. Garza's personal recognizance release means he did not have to post bail...
Deadly crash in Walla Walla County under investigation
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a deadly crash on SR 12 that happened around 4:30 p.m. on January 16. The one car crash happened when the driver was traveling westbound on SR 12 about 5 miles east of Walla Walla. The driver left the roadway to the right and hit the guardrail according to the WSP.
WSP Trooper involved in crash near Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash.- A crash in the westbound lanes of I-82 at milepost 66 near Sunnyside early on the morning of January 19 sent one WSP Trooper to the hospital with minor injuries. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson a Trooper was parked on the right shoulder of I-82 with their...
One critical after shooting in Prosser, police searching for suspect
PROSSER, Wash.- Prosser Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Lee Rd and Max Benitez Rd around 4:46 p.m. on January 18. Officers arrived on scene to find that the victim, a 32-year-old Grandview man had been transported to the hospital in a private car. He is reportedly in critical condition.
Morning news update January 19: WSP Trooper in crash near Sunnyside, Alec Baldwin charged in movie set shooting, items from Kohberger's apartment being tested and more
A Washington State Patrol Trooper pulled to the side of the road on I82 near Sunnyside was crashed into from behind. The Trooper was taken to the hospital for their injuries. Alec Baldwin has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting on his movie set and items recovered from Brian Kohberger's Pullman apartment are being tested for forensics.
Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
What to do when someone has cardiac arrest
RICHLAND, Wash. - We've heard the term "cardiac arrest" many times this year, but many people don't know what it actually means. Also what steps do we take if we're next to someone that has just suffered from cardiac arrest?. Kim Shibley, a community education instructor at Kadlec Regional Medical...
Wapato girls off to hot start
The Wapato Wolves have started the season with 13 wins in 14 games after beating Toppenish Tuesday. That includes wins over four 2A schools, multiple ranked teams and their only loss was Davis, one of the best teams in 4A. This after a magical run last year that earned their...
Chiawana spoils Kamiakin wrestling Senior Night
Kamiakin and Chiawana squared off Wednesday night on the mats. Between the matches, the Brav…
