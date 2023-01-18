ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
BBC

Raheem Sterling: Fan banned for racial abuse at Villa Park

A man who racially abused footballer Raheem Sterling during a game at Villa Park has been given a three-year banning order. Timothy Hyslop shouted at the Chelsea and England player during the first half of a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on 16 October. The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, was...
Sporting News

Casemiro Manchester United suspension: Why Red Devils star will miss Arsenal match

Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro will miss out on Sunday's showdown with Arsenal because of suspension for yellow card accumulation. WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro drew his fifth yellow card of the campaign after taking down Wilfried Zaha in the second half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace with Manchester United ahead 1-0. Crystal Palace equalised shortly after the costly booking and the match finished level.
msn.com

Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United

Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC

Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals

Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
The Independent

Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place

“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
SB Nation

Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports

Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)

