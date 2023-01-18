Read full article on original website
Related
chatsports.com
USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'
American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com
Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace
Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Fan banned for racial abuse at Villa Park
A man who racially abused footballer Raheem Sterling during a game at Villa Park has been given a three-year banning order. Timothy Hyslop shouted at the Chelsea and England player during the first half of a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on 16 October. The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, was...
REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo earns more than Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mo Salah combined... and several times more than Messi
The Portugal star is the highest-paid player of all time after signing for Al-Nassr this month
Sporting News
Casemiro Manchester United suspension: Why Red Devils star will miss Arsenal match
Manchester United defensive midfielder Casemiro will miss out on Sunday's showdown with Arsenal because of suspension for yellow card accumulation. WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro drew his fifth yellow card of the campaign after taking down Wilfried Zaha in the second half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace with Manchester United ahead 1-0. Crystal Palace equalised shortly after the costly booking and the match finished level.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.
Sporting News
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United score, result as Michael Olise breaks United hearts and Casemiro suspended for Arsenal
Manchester United entered Selhurst Park with two goals in mind. Win to secure all three points and move within six points of leaders Arsenal was the top prize for Erik ten Hag, but the Red Devils also had one eye on Casemiro, who was sitting on four yellow cards with a game against the Gunners looming on Sunday.
msn.com
Olise’s free kick gives Crystal Palace a point vs Manchester United
Michael Olise scored perhaps the free kick of the season to give Crystal Palace a share of the points and a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday. Manchester United led 1-0 from the 44th minute onward, after Bruno Fernandes hammered the ball past Vicente Guaita to open the scoring. The Red Devils had a handful of key chances to double their lead and put the game to bed, but their finishing was poor (just four of 15 shots on target).
Crystal Palace 1-1 Man Utd: Player ratings as late Olise stunner halts Red Devils
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Crystal Palace & Man Utd.
Sporting News
Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today vs PSG? Latest update on CR7 lineup status for Riyadh Season Cup
More than a month since his last match, Cristiano Ronaldo is poised to return to action on Thursday. The Portugal star sealed a move to Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022 following a falling out with Manchester United. Ronaldo's first match in the country, however, won't be for his...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Patrick Vieira says draw 'feels like a win'
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise's stunning last-minute free-kick equaliser meant the 1-1 draw felt "like a win". MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on BBC iPlayer. Available to UK users...
Sporting News
Wolves vs Liverpool live score, updates, highlights and lineups as visitors lead through Elliott stunner
Had the VAR cameras at Anfield covered every inch of its pitch, it is unlikely Liverpool would have got as far as earning an FA Cup replay from their first meeting with Wolves. But Toti's controversially disallowed winner meant the sides were forced to be content with a share of...
Sporting News
Wolves vs Liverpool score, result, highlights as Harvey Elliott stunner seals replay win for Reds
Liverpool sealed their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the second attempt as they beat Wolves 1-0 in a replay at Molineux. Harvey Elliott's 13th-minute stunner ensured Jurgen Klopp's side a meeting with Brighton in the next round, ending their three-game winless run in all competitions.
Soccer-Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe's company INEOS formally entered the bidding process to buy Manchester United on Tuesday, months after the club owners, the Glazer family, said they were considering selling the club as they explore "strategic alternatives".
Man Utd ‘in advanced transfer talks for Fulham flop Kevin Mbabu’ after just six Premier League appearances this season
MANCHESTER UNITED have been linked with a surprising and shock move for Fulham flop Kevin Mbabu. The Red Devils were not expected to be in the market for any new additions this month after snapping up goalkeeper Jack Butland on a free transfer and forward Wout Weghorst on loan. However,...
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo debut vs PSG: CR7 scores two goals in friendly vs Messi, Mbappe in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo's first match in Saudi Arabia after his big-money move to Al Nassr didn't disappoint. Playing against French giants PSG and long-time rival Lionel Messi, Ronaldo featured heavily for an All-Stars team consisting of players from both Al Nassr and Al Hilal. Despite not playing since Portugal's World Cup...
BBC
Women's League Cup round-up: Man City beat Leicester to reach quarter-finals
Filippa Angeldahl scored a stoppage-time winner as holders Manchester City beat Leicester City 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup as Group B winners. Angeldahl turned in Lauren Hemp's cross as the game entered the 91st minute. City's victory means they will play Bristol City the last eight.
Liverpool and Chelsea meet having taken very different routes to the same place
“He doesn’t wait long,” said Jurgen Klopp. “Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters as well?” It was in September and the German was quick to mock Todd Boehly’s idea for a Premier League all-star game. The new Chelsea owner had made an impression on the long-serving Liverpool manager: just not a positive one.Fast forward four months and, if such notional sides were picked on top-flight form, perhaps neither Liverpool nor Chelsea would need worry about their players being injured in a glorified exhibition match. They met in two cup finals last season. Now they face off as...
SB Nation
Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports
Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)
Comments / 0