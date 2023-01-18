Read full article on original website
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Centennial Water raises rates for 2023Natasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
DougCo Sheriff invites guests to learn about training academyNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock's snow plowing can miss some areasMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Seth Curry Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Relying Too Much On Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry gave his Brooklyn Nets teammates a reality check about relying too much on. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving and being too focused on playing isolation basketball.
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene
Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved
The Portland Blazers failed in their attempt to extend their win streak to three games Tuesday night in Mile High City, but not before Damian Lillard exploded yet again for another sterling scoring performance. Lillard went off for 44 points on 12-for-20 shooting from the field on the strength of a 6-for-12 shooting from deep […] The post Damian Lillard joins Oscar Robertson as only players ever to record feat not even Russell Westbrook has achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kwame Brown On Michael Jordan’s Mentality As A 39-Year-Old: “He Thought That If He Could Get Go The Playoffs, He Could Win A Championship.”
Kwame Brown reveals Michael Jordan wanted to win an NBA Championship even as a 39-year-old.
Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks
Jason Kidd didn’t hold back in his assessment of the Dallas Mavericks’ poor play after they lost their third straight game on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks. The Mavs actually played a good game offensively. Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood combined for 72 points in the game, with the team shooting 52.4 percent […] The post Jason Kidd slaps Mavs with harsh Luka Doncic reality after loss to Hawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris
The Golden State Warriors’ trip to the White House yielded some very interesting moments that may remain immortalized. There was Stephen Curry thanking President Joe Biden for the government’s efforts to bring back Brittney Griner from her incarceration in Russia. There was Biden forgetting Klay Thompson’s name as he addressed his Bay Area visitors. But […] The post Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins hilariously caught in 4k checking out VP Kamala Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car
To say that Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have not had the best 2022-23 campaign is a huge understatement. Touted by many pundits as one of the league’s most legitimate title contenders, the Clippers have sputtered to a 23-24 record, hardly befitting of a championship team. The Clippers’ troubles on the court may […] The post Clippers star Paul George seeking help to track kid for alleged hit and run on his new car appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall was an absolute stud back in Lexington during his college days with the Kentucky Wildcats. Wall, however, made a recent admission that he could have ended up playing college basketball in Chapel Hill, particularly with the North Carolina Tar Heels, if it weren’t for the poor reception he got […] The post John Wall drops major Tyler Hansbrough accusation, Psycho T claps back with John Calipari dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets
There were a lot of broken hearts when the Washington Wizards announced their decision to trade John Wall to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook back in 2020. Wall, who now plies his trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, was Washington’s cornerstone superstar for many years, so it was indeed a dark day […] The post Ex-Wizards star John Wall drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade with Rockets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers' Joel Embiid fires back at Hakeem Olajuwon over critical comments
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top 5 players in the NBA at the moment. There isn’t a lot that he can’t do on the floor and he dominates a game in so many different ways that teams just can’t find a way to stop him at all.
Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch
There is no limit to the range of Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry. As if he has not done enough in his stellar NBA career to prove that, he reminded every basketball fan again why he’s the greatest shooter ever by launching and making a desperation attempt from half-court near the end of […] The post Stephen Curry makes history with buzzer beater in Celtics NBA Finals rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
