WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Foodshare benefits being reduced on March 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On March 1, people who receive Foodshare benefits are going to notice a drastic decrease. The federal government is ending the extra benefits that went into effect during the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, that could mean a reduction of over $200 per month in assistance at a time all families are dealing with inflation and higher grocery prices.
