Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
digg.com
Apple's Latest iPad Pro Is Unbelievably Powerful
Sporting Apple's custom M2 chip, the iPad Pro is easily the best tablet that money can buy. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. If you want a proper general computing experience from your tablet, it's worth investing in the iPad Pro. Cheap tablets are fine for watching movies or reading ebooks, but the beefy iPad Pro has enough horsepower to actually get things done quickly and efficiently.
Apple reveals the fastest, most powerful MacBooks ever
Meet Apple's latest M2 Pro and M2 Max computer chips: the heart of the upcoming 2023 14" and 16" MacBook Pro
Business Insider
Apple's latest Mac Mini comes with a faster processor and a lower starting price — here's how to preorder
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple's latest Mac Mini uses the company's M2 and all-new M2 Pro processors. The compact desktop computer is now available to preorder, and starts at $599 for the M2 version. The 2023 Mac Mini promises faster performance compared...
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
9to5Mac
A 27-inch iMac is redundant, especially with the new M2 Mac mini
The 27-inch iMac used to be one of the most popular models in Apple’s line-up, and a lot of people still view them with great affection even today. If you wanted a Mac but didn’t need portability, the machine combined all-in-one simplicity with a beautiful design and a great screen in a decent size.
Apple microLED displays rumored for iPhone, iPad, and Mac after Apple Watch Ultra
Reports a few years ago claimed Apple was developing a mysterious new screen technology for its future devices. Some said that LG might be one of the companies assisting Apple with the secret project. Fast-forward to early 2023, and rumors now say Apple’s custom microLED tech will debut on the next-gen Apple Watch Ultra, with LG manufacturing the screen.
Best Samsung smartphone deals ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S23 release
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The first Samsung Unpacked event of 2023 has been announced. The event will be taking place on Feb. 1 at...
Android Authority
Apple reveals new Macs, including a $600 Mac Mini
Apple is bringing refreshed Macbook Pro models, but the new Mac Mini seems to deliver a ton of bang for your buck. Apple has announced two new MacBook Pro models and a Mac Mini. The MacBook Pro models come with M2 Pro or M2 Max chips, while the Mac Mini...
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Apple Insider
HomePod is back, M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro, and M2 Mac mini
This week, on the AppleInsider Podcast, your hosts talk about Apple's release of the M2 Pro and M2 Max in updated MacBook Pro models, the new Mac mini, and HomePod's rebirth with new features. First, a PSA to say that the AppleInsider Daily podcast isn't going anywhere. Instead, a rolling...
iPhone SE 4 cancellation could delay Apple’s big 5G plans
Apple has canceled the fourth generation iPhone SE, according to reports over the weekend. The mid-range iPhone, which may have been released in 2024 according to speculation, has been canned, according to the well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Interestingly, according to Kuo, Apple had planned to debut its in-house 5G modem...
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons
As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
CNET
The End of Free Netflix Password Sharing Is Near
Netflix is expected to report new details about account-sharing fees Thursday; check back for updates. Netflix is ratcheting up its efforts to get freeloading viewers to pay up: Starting sometime early this year, it will begin charging accounts for password sharing, instituting a system that adds fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the membership.
Why Apple’s 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is worth the upgrade
Apple finally unveiled the M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro models that Mac owners might have been waiting for since early fall. The laptops deliver just what the rumors said they would: the same overall design that Apple introduced in 2021 with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips replacing the M1 chips of their predecessors.
Digital Trends
A brand-new M3 MacBook Air could be just months away
Apple has only just launched its M2 Pro and M2 Max chips inside new MacBook Pro laptops, but some people are already looking to the future. And according to a new report, next-generation Apple silicon chips could be here in a matter of months. That idea comes from Taiwanese publication...
104.1 WIKY
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Tuesday launched its latest MacBook Pro and new Mac mini with faster in-house made chips. The rare announcement comes months ahead of the company’s traditional spring event, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak...
TechRadar
MacBook Air 2023 could be faster and sleeker with new M3 chip
A MacBook Air with M3 chip will be unleashed on the world by Apple in the second half of 2023, if a new rumor is to be believed. As MacRumors (opens in new tab) flagged up, this comes from DigiTimes (opens in new tab) (not our most favored reliable source, it has to be said – and we’ll come back to that later), which asserts that the MacBook Air arriving later this year will use a 3nm chip (meaning it’ll be an M3, dropping down from the 5nm process used with the M2 SoC).
Apple announcement today: Rumours swirl as major new release expected
Apple is about to make a major announcement, probably of new products, according to a series of reports.In recent days, a run of rumours have suggested that the company is planning to launch a major release on Tuesday.The launch could related to the release of new Macs, with Apple’s M2 chips, according to some reports. Apple has long been rumoured to be updating its 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which were last updated in October 2021.When those computers were first released, they included Apple’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. In the time since, Apple has revealed the latest...
Your "Smart TV" is probably watching you: How to remove "big brother" from your television
Is your Smart TV watching you?Photo byGlenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash. Chances are you are one of the three out of four television owners who now have a "smart TV" which can receive content like Netflix from the internet. But while you are watching your smart TV it's very likely your TV is also watching you --- and reporting what you are watching to the manufacturer.
