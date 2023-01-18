Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says ‘applied medicine’ has allowed him to see more clearly in his life, NFL career

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Aaron Rodgers Reveals 1 Situation He Won't Be A Part Of
Aaron Rodgers made his first public appearance since the Green Bay Packers season came to an end on Jan. 8. They were facing a win-and-in scenario against the Detroit Lions but failed to beat them after leading for most of the game. That has led to more speculation about whether Rodgers will ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen here. Gisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts.
Saints Fans Freak Out After RB Alvin Kamara Shares Photo of His Locker on Instagram
New Orleans Saints fans are in a fragile spot right now. Many of the New Orleans die-hards are still coping with the back-to-back losses of the only Super Bowl-winning Saints quarterback Drew Brees as well as the all-time greatest franchise head coach Sean Payton. 2022 was a season marred with...
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Latest On His Career Decision
Following the Packers' regular-season finale against the Lions, quarterback Aaron Rodgers talked about his future in the NFL. He made it clear that he was unsure if he'd return for the 2023 season. "At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it's time to get off, and I think you kind of ...
Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason
Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?. The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since. Rodgers...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
Aaron Rodgers on next move: ‘I just need some time right now’
The Green Bay Packers got an early start to the offseason, and now all eyes are on what’s next for their franchise quarterback. According to the man himself, it could be a little while before any decision is made. “I just need some time right now,” Aaron Rodgers said...
atozsports.com
The Green Bay Packers first true off-season priority
The Green Bay Packers are going into the off-season with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Is Jordan Love the future? If Rodgers returns, will Love be traded? A lot to figure out, and just from one position. As far as the other positions on the Packers...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
WHAS 11
Where will Aaron Rodgers be next season? | Locked On NFL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — If 2022 was the final image of Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, it was a disappointing one. Rodgers, who won back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, took a step back this year as his team went just 8-9 and missed the playoffs after losing the final game of the regular season to NFC North rival Detroit.
Deion Sanders supports Ed Reed, reflects on JSU on ‘The Talk’
Deion Sanders was asked about transitioning from Jackson State and Ed Reed. Here's what he said. The post Deion Sanders supports Ed Reed, reflects on JSU on ‘The Talk’ appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
Comments / 0